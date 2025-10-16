Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong flaunted his latest iPhone 17 after a successful international break

Nigeria booked their playoff spot after a 4-0 win over Benin Republic to set up a tie against Gabon in November

Ekong scored during the 2-1 win over Lesotho in Polokwane, but was an unused substitute during the win over Benin

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong flaunted his latest iPhone 17 on social media after helping Nigeria book their World Cup playoff spot.

Troost-Ekong is nearing the end of his time with the Nigerian national team and has accepted a part-time role to give rise to young emerging stars.

William Troost-Ekong in action for Super Eagles during the 2-1 win over Lesotho. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He played the full 90 minutes and scored during the Super Eagles’ 2-1 win over Lesotho in Polokwane, but was an unused substitute during the 4-0 win over Benin Republic.

The Dutch-born defender can breathe a sigh of relief after the Super Eagles kept their World Cup hopes alive, having been at the centre of costly blunders recently.

His lapse in judgement against Zimbabwe led to the late equaliser, and he also scored an own goal during the 1-1 draw against South Africa.

Some sections of the fanbase had already pointed to these errors when it looked like the Super Eagles might miss out on the Mundial.

The team will reconvene in November for the CAF playoffs, a three-day mini-tournament in Morocco to decide Africa's representative at the intercontinental playoff.

Ekong flaunts his gold-plated iPhone 17

Ekong returned to his base in Ar Rass, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after the international break in Nigeria and linked up with his club Al-Kholood.

The Harlem-born defender flaunted his customised gold-plated iPhone 17 with the inscription ‘Ekong’ at the back on his Snapchat story.

Fans on social media joked that the captain probably bought the iPhone XR remodelled into a 17 amid a recent controversy in Nigeria.

However, others were quick to dismiss this because Ekong has been a top-level professional for over a decade and currently earns a significant salary in Saudi Arabia, as noted by The Athletic.

Victor Osimhen during Super Eagles' 2-1 win over Lesotho. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The former Watford defender was not the only Super Eagles star to have acquired the latest Apple product; striker Victor Osimhen was also spotted with the iPhone 17.

As with many things the Galatasaray forward does, the manner in which he held his phone when the team arrived in Uyo generated controversy on social media.

Some fans claimed he was trying to show off, and it even piled more pressure on him ahead of the game, to which he responded with a brilliant hat-trick.

According to Galatasaray’s official statement, Osimhen earns ₦38.83 billion per year, including image rights and loyalty bonus.

Super Eagles stars flaunted cars

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles stars flaunted their cars during William Troost-Ekong’s Foundation Charity Match held in Lagos in June.

Victor Osimhen’s ₦369 million Lamborghini Urus SE and Wilfred Ndidi’s ₦350 million Lamborghini Urus stole the show at the charity match.

Source: Legit.ng