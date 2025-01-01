Stanley Nwabali has announced the passage of his beloved mother with a touching social media message

The Super Eagles goalkeeper broke the sad news on his social media handle amidst the New Year celebration

The Nigeria Football Federation has sent a condolence message to the impressive goalkeeper, saying he is not alone

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has announced the death of his mother, who passed away on New Year's Day.

Nwabali, who was impressed at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, expressed grief, saying 'it is a very, very crazy world indeed'.

Fans have stormed the comment section of the post to commiserate with the Chippa United of South Africa goalkeeper.

Stanley Nwabali has lost his mother. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

The impressive goalie did not provide details of how his lovely mother passed away.

This comes barely one month after he lost his dad as the sad news filtered in shortly before the Super Eagles match against Rwanda in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification game in mid-November.

Following the sad situation, Nwabali, who remains the No.2 goalkeeper of the Nigerian national team, was excused from the encounter.

Super Eagles’ Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor, told thenff.com.

“He has been excused from the game. However, the player will come to watch the match and cheer his teammates on.”

Nwabali's dad, Godspower Onyekam Abali, Chief Onyeogazrim 1 of Okwuzi, passed away at the age of 67.

Nwabali played in all matches as the three-time African champions reached the final of the competition before losing to hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

Nwabali reacts to CAF awards snub

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nwabali took to his X account shortly after nominees for the 2024 CAF Awards were released.

The 28-year-old’s two-word statement drew widespread reactions, unsurprising given his stellar 2024. ESPN Africa reports Nwabali achieved four clean sheets and saved two penalties during the Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria finished as runners-up.

He also remains on the radar of several clubs, including teams in the English Premier League as they are ready to sign the lad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng