South Africa are currently leading Rwanda in the first half of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Mbombela

Goals from Thalente Mbatha and Oswin Appollis ensured the Bafana Bafana return to the summit of the CAF qualification group C

Fans have reacted to the results from the match between both nations as well as Nigeria vs Benin Republic

Nigeria's hope of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is currently fading away with the result between South Africa and Rwanda.

The Bafana Bafana are currently leading the Amavubi in the crucial World Cup qualifiers in Mbombela.

South Africa opened the scoring in the fourth minute through Thalente Mbatha, who fired a right-footed shot from outside the box past goalkeeper Ntwari

South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and Oswin Appollis during the penalty shoot out during the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast. Photo by: Visionhaus.

In the 25th minute, Oswin Appollis doubled the lead with a powerful right-footed strike from inside the box, beating Ntwari once again to make it 2-0 in favour of South Africa.

Nine minutes later, South Africa tried to increase the lead as Evidence Makgopa heads it from the middle of the box, but misses the target, per Vanguard.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are leading the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 2-0 in the first half, with Victor Osimhen scoring a brace in the third and 37th minutes, per Punch.

The Bafana Bafana are currently sitting on the log with 18 points, closely followed by Nigeria with 17 points and Benin Republic in third place with 17 points.

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the first half of the encounter between South Africa and Rwanda. Read them below:

@QualityQuadry said:

"Nigerians are funny people.

"So we are expecting Rwanda 🇷🇼 to beat South Africa.

"The same South Africa are leading Rwanda 2-0 in less than 30 minutes of play!!."

Oswin Reagan Appollis and Bright Osayi-Samuel during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and South Africa. Photo by: Charlé Lombard/Gallo Images.

@christhiney18 wrote:

"South Africa red card in the 50+ minute. Rwanda pulls one back in the 69th minute and equalizes in the 91st minute. Hallelujah Somebody !!!"

@osmoses_ added:

"South Africa will defeat Rwanda. The Eagles are playing better today, challenging every ball and pushing forward, which I really like. Chukwueze appears to be making those key passes we've been missing, and Nwobi is performing well too. Let's go, AFCON! Forget the World Cup."

@DonKingaholu said:

"With the way this South Africa vs Rwanda match is going its time to start praying for another points deduction."

@saitalksports wrote:

"Big game for Nigeria today.they need miracle. South Africa vs Rwanda is huge game.if south Africa wins they qualify.if benin draw or win against nigeria.they will qualify for first ever world Cup. Huge games."

@omodia4real added:

"Rwanda with all the play for pride “Talk” 3-0..

"It will get to 6-0 the way they’re playing.."

Lyle Foster withdraws from South Africa squad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Premier League star Lyle Foster has withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad due to an injury picked up in training ahead of the Rwanda clash.

Stellenbosch FC striker Ashley Cupido has been called up as a late replacement for the Burnley striker, in a big blow for Hugo Broos’ side.

