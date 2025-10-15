Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was in the form of his life against Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday night

The Galatasaray forward scored his first hat-trick in two years as Nigeria dismantled the Cheetahs in their last World Cup qualifying match

Nigeria finished among the top four best losers after the permutations over Eritrea’s withdrawal

Nigeria put up a commanding performance on the final matchday of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as they humbled Benin Republic 4-0.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen scored his first hat-trick of the qualifiers, while Frank Onyeka sealed the win in front of the home fans.

The 26-year-old scored in the 3rd minute, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way with a low drive after a through pass from Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen scores three goals against Benin Republic during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Source: Getty Images

He doubled Nigeria’s lead in the 37th minute, heading home Chukwueze’s cross from the right corner of the box.

The former Napoli forward completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute with another header, this time from a well-delivered free-kick by Moses Simon.

Brentford defender Frank Onyeka put the icing on the cake in the 90th minute, capping off a dominant 4-0 win for Nigeria.

With the emphatic victory against the Cheetahs, Nigeria will join Gabon, Cameroon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo to compete for the playoff spot in Africa.

DR Congo narrowly finished in Group B, Cameroon finished behind Cape Verde in Group D, and Gabon finished behind Ivory Coast in Group F, per The Athletic.

All countries progressed after the exclusion of the results against the bottom team in each group, following Eritrea's withdrawal from the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, South Africa thrashed Rwanda 3-0 to pick the automatic ticket from the CAF qualification group C.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is leading Nigeria to the World Cup play-off after their 4-0 win against Benin Republic.

Source: Getty Images

Fans applaud Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen got a standing ovation from the fans at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Osimhen led the attack against the Cheetahs, delivering an outstanding performance on Tuesday night.

Eric Chelle replaced the Galatasaray forward with Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare in the 81st minute, per SofaScore.

Legit.ng compiled fans’ reactions to Victor Osimhen’s performance against Benin Republic. Read them below:

@theowoyinka said:

"Victor Osimhen suppose to be assigned as the Super Eagles Captain seh. The guy is too good and he get leadership skills. Jagun Jagun ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 🇳🇬 Lol 😆."

@Foreignmaster11 wrote:

"Let's hope we qualify for the world Cup. Osimhen has been the only playing giving his best since the beginning, post Finidi."

Osimhen scored a total of six goals during the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Rwanda (three), Zimbabwe (one) and Benin Republic (three)

CAF celebrate Osimhen's hat-trick

Legit.ng earlier reported that Confederation of African Football (CAF) has showered praise on Victor Osimhen following his breathtaking hat-trick in the Super Eagles’ 4-0 victory against Benin Republic in their final Group C match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The African football governing body described him as the “main man” for Nigeria after his three-goal masterclass against Benin.

