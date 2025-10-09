South Africa coach Hugo Broos has given his verdict on the 2026 World Cup qualifying match between Lesotho and Nigeria

The Crocodiles will host the Super Eagles at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in South Africa on Friday, October 10

Broos also shared insights on what South Africans should expect from Bafana Bafana when they face Zimbabwe

Hugo Broos is concerned about South Africa's qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Bafana Bafana were topping the CAF qualification group C with 17 points but got sanctioned by FIFA for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho on March 21.

The landmark decision affected the South African team as they dropped to second position on the log with 14 points, while the Cheetahs of Benin Republic overtook the one-time AFCON winner.

Eric Chelle and Hugo Broos during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Nigeria and South Africa at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Broos shades Super Eagles ahead of Lesotho clash

South Africa manager Hugo Broos has predicted the outcome of the remaining matches in the 2026 CAF qualification group C scheduled for Friday, October 10.

According to All Nigeria, the 73-year-old said the Super Eagles can suffer a shocking defeat at the hands of Lesotho, while Benin Republic could pull up a surprise against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium.

Broos said it would be a disaster if South Africa drops a point against Zimbabwe when both teams meet at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday. He said:

"The players need to take the matches one after the other. If you think about it, Benin Republic could lose or draw against Rwanda in Kigali. We can only make plans because at the end of the day, there is only one important team, and it is us.

"Again, Benin Republic can lose tomorrow (Friday), and even Nigeria can lose to Lesotho, but if South Africa loses to Zimbabwe, there is going to be a big problem."

South Africa coach Hugo Broos targets double win against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

Broos eyes double win

Former Anderlecht manager Hugo Broos said the South African team are on course to secure the World Cup ticket.

According to Daily News, the former Cameroon coach said that point deduction would not affect the performance of the squad in their match against Zimbabwe.

Broos urged the fans and media in South Africa to continue believing in the team.

He stated that South Africa is not expecting any favours from Zimbabwe, to secure maximum points, although they need to win the game to increase their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"I was disappointed when I learnt that some section of the fans and media are doubting our ability to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The mentality of the players make me confident as a coach.

"We played a good game against Nigeria (1-1), won against Lesotho (2-0) and other games, why should we start doubting now."

Nigeria's World Cup dream on the line

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup have taken a major hit after the backup plan that could have earned the Super Eagles a playoff ticket was ruled out.

The results from Match-day 9 in the World Cup qualifiers sealed Nigeria’s fate in that regard, leaving only one possible route, which is finishing top of Group C.

