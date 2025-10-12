Kano Pillars have condemned the attack of referees by some section of fans after their 1-1 draw against Shooting Stars at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday evening, October 12

The management of the Nigeria Premier Football League assured stakeholders that the case would be treated with urgency

Shooting Stars claimed that three of their players were assaulted after the referee signaled the final whistle

The management of Kano Pillars has vowed to identify and punish individuals responsible for unleashing mayhem on the referees following their 1-1 draw against Shooting Stars at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday evening, October 12.

Sai Masu Gida took the lead in the 13th minute through Mustapha Jibrin from a long-range shot outside the penalty box.

Kano Pillars maintained the lead till the 90th minute of the encounter before Adam Mustapha scored an equaliser in the 90+4 minute, per TVC News.

Kano Pillars players during their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match against Kwara United at the Sani Abacha Stadium. Photo by: Kano Pillars FC.

Source: Facebook

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, the club said some unsuspecting individuals took laws into their hands by attempting to cause disorder after the match.

The statement further read that violence erupted after the players and officials of the club had left the premises of the stadium in the company of security operatives.

Kano Pillars promises to cooperate with relevant security operatives in identifying those responsible for the chaos. It read:

"The club also confirms that many of those involved in the unruly act were arrested and handed over to the security agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

"Kano Pillars FC will fully cooperate with the authorities to ensure that any individual found culpable faces the full wrath of the law.

"The management of Kano Pillars FC will impose strict sanctions by banning all identified troublemakers from accessing the Sani Abacha Stadium for the next 10 seasons.

"We urge our teeming supporters to continue to show passion and support for the team in a peaceful and orderly manner as true ambassadors of the great Kano Pillars FC."

Shooting Stars players training at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano State. Photo by: Shooting Stars SC.

Source: Facebook

NPFL issue statement on violent in Kano

The management of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) have condemned in strong terms the attack on referees by Kano Pillars fans.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer, assured state the case would be treated with urgency as they await the full report of the match commissioner, referees and officials of Shooting Stars. He said:

"We condemn in the strongest terms any act of violence, intimidation, or misconduct directed at players, match officials, or fans.

"We reaffirm our commitment to maintaining discipline, safety, and professionalism at all league venues across the country," according to BluePrint.

Meanwhile, Shooting Stars’ players Ismail Adegoke, Mustapha Adams, and Kabir Tijani were reportedly assaulted by Kano Pillars’ fans moments after the referee signaled the final whistle.

The trio reportedly suffered physical attacks as home supporters invaded the pitch, forcing them to sprint to the locker room for safety.

Shooting Stars fans hold Ikorodu City hostage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ikorodu City were allegedly held hostage by angry fans of Shooting Stars after their 0-0 draw in match day 32 of the Nigeria Premier Football League on Sunday.

Despite the presence of the Nigeria Police Force at the venue, they were unable to control the irate fans, who pelted trash cans at the referees.

Source: Legit.ng