Bashir Ahmad, ex-media aide to former president Muhammadu Buhari has shared his thoughts following the pitch invasion by fans after Kano Pillars were held to a 1-1 draw by Shooting Stars on Sunday, October 12.

In the 9th minute, Mustapha Jubrin gave the home side the lead with a stunning long-range strike, which stood until halftime. Kano Pillars were later denied a penalty after a Shooting Stars defender appeared to handle the ball in the box and then brought down a forward.

In the 90+4 minute, Adam Mustapha silenced the home crowd with a late equaliser for Shooting Stars, ensuring both sides shared the spoils.

Chaos erupted at the Sani Abacha Stadium after the final whistle, as irate fans attacked match officials and Shooting Stars players.

The referee was chased off the pitch, while three Shooting Stars players sustained varying degrees of injuries. It took the intervention of security operatives to finally disperse the angry crowd, per Sahara Reporters.

Hon Alabi calls for Pillars' banishment from Kano

The member representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency of Oyo State in the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi has called on the organisers of the NPFL to fine Kano Pillars for their actions.

In a post on X, the Shooting Stars fan said the Kano Pillars should be made to play their matches outside the state for the rest of the season. He said:

"This is not the first time fans of Kano Pillars have resorted to violence when results don’t go their way.

"NPFL should deduct out of their points and they must be heavily fined. They should also play their “home” games outside Kano for the rest of the season. Nonsense."

Ahmed explains reason for attack

Bashir Ahmad stated that the referee’s actions during the match between Kano Pillars and Shooting Stars provoked the fans.

He noted that the match officials failed to understand the volatile atmosphere at the Sani Abacha Stadium during the encounter.

Ahmad also urged Honourable Akin Alabi to not only condemn the violence but also address the issue of poor officiating. Ahmed wrote on X:

"Honourable, I wholeheartedly agree that what some supporters of Kano Pillars did was completely wrong and unacceptable, no doubt about that. However, I am quite sure you haven’t seen the highlights of the game, the match was clearly compromised.

"The referee’s decisions were clearly biased and frustrating to watch. Not justifying the pitch-invasion incident, but the officials must understand the complexity and volatility of our environment, where people can easily be provoked to take the law into their own hands when they feel cheated.

"As a key stakeholder, your voice is important not only in condemning the violence but also in calling for fair officiating."

