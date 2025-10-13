Buhari Ex-aide Explains Why Kano Pillars Fans Assaulted Referee vs Shooting Stars
- An ex-media aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari has explained the reasons behind the actions of Kano Pillars fans against the referee
- The Kaduna-born media consultant condemned the pitch invasion that followed the 1-1 draw with Shooting Stars
- A lawmaker also weighed in on the incident, advising the League Management Committee on the appropriate next steps
Bashir Ahmad, ex-media aide to former president Muhammadu Buhari has shared his thoughts following the pitch invasion by fans after Kano Pillars were held to a 1-1 draw by Shooting Stars on Sunday, October 12.
In the 9th minute, Mustapha Jubrin gave the home side the lead with a stunning long-range strike, which stood until halftime. Kano Pillars were later denied a penalty after a Shooting Stars defender appeared to handle the ball in the box and then brought down a forward.
In the 90+4 minute, Adam Mustapha silenced the home crowd with a late equaliser for Shooting Stars, ensuring both sides shared the spoils.
Chaos erupted at the Sani Abacha Stadium after the final whistle, as irate fans attacked match officials and Shooting Stars players.
The referee was chased off the pitch, while three Shooting Stars players sustained varying degrees of injuries. It took the intervention of security operatives to finally disperse the angry crowd, per Sahara Reporters.
Hon Alabi calls for Pillars' banishment from Kano
The member representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency of Oyo State in the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi has called on the organisers of the NPFL to fine Kano Pillars for their actions.
In a post on X, the Shooting Stars fan said the Kano Pillars should be made to play their matches outside the state for the rest of the season. He said:
"This is not the first time fans of Kano Pillars have resorted to violence when results don’t go their way.
"NPFL should deduct out of their points and they must be heavily fined. They should also play their “home” games outside Kano for the rest of the season. Nonsense."
Ahmed explains reason for attack
Bashir Ahmad stated that the referee’s actions during the match between Kano Pillars and Shooting Stars provoked the fans.
He noted that the match officials failed to understand the volatile atmosphere at the Sani Abacha Stadium during the encounter.
Ahmad also urged Honourable Akin Alabi to not only condemn the violence but also address the issue of poor officiating. Ahmed wrote on X:
"Honourable, I wholeheartedly agree that what some supporters of Kano Pillars did was completely wrong and unacceptable, no doubt about that. However, I am quite sure you haven’t seen the highlights of the game, the match was clearly compromised.
"The referee’s decisions were clearly biased and frustrating to watch. Not justifying the pitch-invasion incident, but the officials must understand the complexity and volatility of our environment, where people can easily be provoked to take the law into their own hands when they feel cheated.
Violence erupts during NPFL match as Kano Pillars supporters attack referee after late equaliser, video
"As a key stakeholder, your voice is important not only in condemning the violence but also in calling for fair officiating."
Ahmed Musa releases statement on referee attack
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian international Ahmed Musa has released an official statement following the fans' incident after Kano Pillars were forced to a 1-1 draw by Shooting Stars.
Musa, who is also the general manager of the club, expressed disappointment over the situation, saying there is no place for violence in football.
