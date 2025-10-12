Kano Pillars played out a 1-1 draw against Shooting Stars on matchday seven of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League on Sunday night, October 12

Adam Mustapha scored a late equaliser to cancel out Mustapha Jubril’s early opener for the home side

Fans of Sai Masu Gida unleashed chaos on the match officials after the game, an act that has received condemnation from NPFL lovers

Kano Pillars FC were held in a 1-1 draw against Shooting Stars at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano State on Sunday night, October 12.

Sai Masu Gida took the lead in the 13th minute through Mustapha Jibrin from a long-range shot outside the penalty box.

Kano Pillars maintained the lead till the 90th minute of the encounter before Adam Mustapha scored an equaliser in the 90+4 minute, per Sofa Score.

Football fans invade the pitch during the 2022 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana. Photo by: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP.

Pillars fans take over Sani Abacha Stadium

After the referee signaled the end of the match between Kano Pillars and Shooting Stars, home fans invaded the pitch.

They chased the match officials and attacked Shooting Stars players. Although officers from the Nigeria Police Force stationed at the stadium attempted to contain the chaos, they were ultimately overpowered.

The management of Kano Pillars are yet to issue an official statement on the violence at the stadium.

Meanwhile, Shooting Stars’ Sporting Director, Tobi Adepoju, has expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident. He wrote via his X handle:

"NPFL 😭

"SAD."

Kano Pillars players training ahead of their encounter against Shooting Stars in the 2025/26 NPFL. Photo by: pillarsfc.

Legit.ng compiled reactions of NPFL fans following the violence that erupted in Kano. Read them below:

@MrMwithdVibe said:

"So it’s obvious that Kano Pillars supporters and those running their club can never learn. They are consistent repeat offenders of things like this. It’s time to place a record fine on them and have them take care of hospital bill if those attacked and then deduct points."

@eduwackin wrote:

"That's what has been holding our league from moving forward like other counterpart nations; home must win syndrome. Let wait see how the league body will treat these matter."

@taiwobamidele29 added:

"This barbaric attitude must be STOP if we are to attract worthy sponsors to the Nigeria Premier League."

@CityBoy_001 said:

"This is totally unacceptable and must be condemned outright. Fan violence has no place in football. Those responsible must be punished, and the league must take immediate action to impose appropriate sanctions."

@ola_lasisi wrote:

"This is unacceptable. NPFL Management must apply appropriate sanctions to forestall this act of hooliganism in our league."

@TheHalhaji9 added:

"After all the recent improvements in the league.

"This just brings us back to ground zero again

"Totally barbaric nd unacceptable."

In April, a Kano Pillars U19 coach assaulted a match official during the Nationwide U19 Youth League in Ilorin.

