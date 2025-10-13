Ahmed Musa has decried the violence that erupted shortly after the NPFL match between Kano Pillars and Shooting Stars

The Nigerian football legend, who is also the general manager of the club, says there is no place for violence in football

Musa stressed that Pillars will do everything to identify and bring all those involved in the chaos to book

Nigerian international Ahmed Musa has released an official statement following the fans' incident after Kano Pillars were forced to a 1-1 draw by Shooting Stars.

There was chaos at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday, October 12, as the irate fans stormed the pitch, attacking the 3SC players and the referee.

Tension rose shortly after the visiting team equalised deep into stoppage time, a goal that infuriated sections of the home crowd, who accused the referee of bias.

Mustapha Jubrin had opened the scoring for the Sai Masu Gida as early as the 8th minute, and the goal stood until second-half stoppage time before Adam Mustapha struck to deny the home team all three points.

Moments later, the match referee sounded the final whistle as it ended 1-1, with the home fans furious as they encroached the pitch.

Cameras captured the moment the match officials and players were chased down the pitch, with some suffering injuries, per Guardian.

It was the intervention of security operatives, including military personnel, that dispersed the angry crowd and evacuated those trapped in the dressing rooms.

After the game, Musa, who is also the general manager of the club, expressed disappointment over the situation, saying there is no place for violence in football.

Musa wrote:

"What transpired against Shooting Stars is heartbreaking, shameful, and completely unacceptable. It does not represent the true values, identity, or the proud history of Kano Pillars.

"This club has always stood for community, passion, and respect, values that must never be overshadowed by violence or indiscipline.

"As a club with deep roots and loyal supporters, we are expected to set an example of fairness and honour on and off the pitch. Sadly, today, we fell far short of that standard.

"Violence has no place in football. It is unacceptable, unjustifiable, and goes against everything this beautiful sport stands for."

The Super Eagles winger also assured that the club will identify and bring all perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

"I assure everyone that Kano Pillars FC will work closely with the relevant authorities to identify those responsible for this shameful act, and they will face the full consequences of their actions.

"We understand that apologies alone are not enough. Words must be followed by action. We would take a huge step internally to ensure that something like this never happens again."

