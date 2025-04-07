Irate fans of Shooting Stars allegedly held Ikorodu City hostage after a goalless draw at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan on Sunday

The home team squandered several chances in their Southwest derby, frustrating the fans, who then threatened the match officials

The Lagos-based team was held in the dressing room for an hour after the match before being rescued by the Nigerian Army

Ikorodu City were allegedly held hostage by angry fans of Shooting Stars after their 0-0 draw in match day 32 of the Nigeria Premier Football League on Sunday.

Despite the presence of the Nigeria Police Force at the venue, they were unable to control the irate fans, who pelted trash cans at the referees.

The visiting team was eventually accompanied out of the stadium by personnel of the Nigerian Army.

Irate fans of Shooting Stars held Ikorodu City hostage for two hours after their match ended in a goalless draw in Ibadan. Photo by: X/@PoojaMedia.

Source: Twitter

Unsportsmanlike behaviour of Shooting Stars fans

Ikorodu City and Shooting Stars players were both held hostage by the home team's fans on Sunday following their goalless draw in match-day 32 of the Nigeria Premier Football League.

According to ScoreNigeria, frustrated by their team's inability to convert several chances, irate Shooting Stars fans erupted after the final whistle.

They pelted trash cans at the referees and the police officers on duty.

Following the incident with the officials, the angry fans proceeded to trap the Ikorodu City players in the dressing room for two hours without power.

The visiting team's bus was also vandalised, and the police struggled to prevent the fans from accessing the dressing room per Punch.

It wasn’t until the intervention of Fatai Owoseni, the Special Adviser to the Oyo State Governor on Security, that the Nigerian Army was provided to safely acompany the away team out of the stadium.

Shooting Stars are currently in fourth place with 48 points, while Ikorodu City have moved up to sixth place with 46 points in the 2024/25 season per ESPN.

Ikorodu City and Shooting Stars players were denied access out of the Lekan Salami Stadium after fans of the home team held them hostage. Photo by: @PoojaMedia/X.

Source: Twitter

NPFL enthusiasts call for strict sanctions

Fans of the Nigeria Premier Football League have urged the league's board to impose heavy sanctions on Shooting Stars following the unruly behavior of their supporters.

One fan suggested that the club should be fined and banned from playing at their current venue, while a Shooting Stars supporter claimed that the Ikorodu City players were not held hostage.

@henrygaza said:

"3scfanstv, this is so belittling of a club of ur size and magnitude! Doing this to a Southwest team is absolutely unacceptable!! I hope.

@NigeriaPFL wrote:

"Make your club pay heavily for all this damage! It’s so uncalled for ontop 0-0 draw.

"Shameful

@bowale4you added:

"They should be fined and have automatic deduction of points too plus they should play home matches in neutral venues for the rest of the season.

"And I pray they lose the league because of this.

"They should be scapegoats for others that are thinking to do same.

@Fehintoluwani said:

"They were not held hostage because had it been the ikorodu players were allowed to go outside, it would have been a disaster.

"An ikorodu supporter came out and immediately the shooting stars fans noticed, they all rushed to beat him. Pls be considerate with your choice of words.

@EbubedikeOchu wrote:

"The should be fined 20 million naira. 9 point deduction and they should play the rest of the season on neutral ground

Ideye blast NPFL

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2013 AFCON winner Brown Ideye has voiced his concerns about the state of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), urging urgent reforms to elevate its standards.

The 36-year-old former Super Eagles striker, who recently returned to the NPFL with Enyimba, lamented the decline in quality since his first stint in the league over a decade ago.

Having kick-started his career at Ocean Boys, where he won the NPFL title in 2007, Ideye’s return to the Nigerian league was met with optimism.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng