Ahmed Musa has been appointed as the new general manager of Kano Pillars ahead of the upcoming NPFL season

The are reports that the Nigerian international gifted each player in the squad a Sport Utility Vehicle

Musa has taken to social media to deny the viral claims, as he went on to brand it as 'fake news'

Nigerian international Ahmed Musa has reacted to reports that he handed Sport Utility Vehicles to each member of the Kano Pillars squad after he was appointed as the general manager.

Musa was confirmed as the club's new boss on Friday, July 4, and the social media space was awash with reports that he had rewarded players with luxury vehicles to boost morale and performance.

In a statement, the former CSKA Moscow star clarified that no such gifts were made, dismissing the reports as unfounded.

An X handle @tinted_graphix wrote:

"The general manager of Kano Pillars, Captain Ahmed Musa gifted all the players and officials new Land Cruiser cars as he resumes office."

"Congratulations and God bless you GM and captain Ahmed Musa."

The footballer replied in the comment section of the post, saying "fake news". He further wrote on Facebook:

"It has come to my attention that false information is being circulated claiming that I distributed cars to players and officials following my appointment as General Manager of Kano Pillars Football Club.

"This claim is entirely untrue. I urge the public, media outlets, and individuals on social media to verify information from credible sources before sharing. Spreading unverified news not only misleads the public but also undermines the integrity of the club and its leadership."

Our focus remains on building a strong, disciplined, and successful team. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

Fans have also stormed the post demanding that the user take it down.

@uptown_crypto said:

"See your life he said fake news but still you ain't taking it down."

@Alameen___Abba added:

"It's a fake news please take it down."

Meanwhile, the outgoing board had completed its one-year term, during which Kano Pillars finished 9th in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

According to a statement by the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Tofa, the appointment of Musa as the new GM of the club followed through following thorough consultations with stakeholders, per Sports247.

The statement added that his appointment aligns with a strategic vision to revive the club’s dominance for the upcoming 2025/2026 season. The statement reads:

"Ahmed Musa’s role combines administrative expertise with his deep footballing knowledge, aiming to motivate players, draw investment, and reignite fan passion.”

The idea marks the footballer's homecoming for the 32-year-old former Super Eagles captain, whose professional journey began at Kano Pillars before achieving global recognition.

Musa disclosed that his administration will prioritise squad development, facility upgrades, and team cohesion to ensure a strong Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) campaign.

Fans are optimistic that, due to his track record of community support in Kano, the club's legacy will be restored.

