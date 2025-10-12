A former Tanzania coach has reportedly indicated interest in handling the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are considering disengaging coach Eric Chelle if he fails to secure a World Cup ticket

Nigeria will take on Benin Republic in their last 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday, October 14

Super Eagles are on the verge of missing their second consecutive World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed former Mali coach Eric Chelle after a disappointing opening first four matches in the qualifiers, where Nigeria gathered three points (three draws and one loss).

Chelle has recorded three win against Rwanda (a double) and Lesotho, as well as two draw against Zimbabwe (1-1) and South Africa (1-1). Nigeria are currently sitting in third position with 14 points, three behind Benin Republic.

The three-time AFCON winners got a major boosts following as FIFA sanctioned South Africa (three points and three goals) for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho on March 21.

The Super Eagles battle the Cheetahs led by former manager Gernot Rohr in a match that can make or mar the country's chance in featuring in their seventh World Cup appearance.

Adel Amrouche believes Nigeria should not be struggling to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Amrouche eyes Super Eagles job

Former Tanzania manager Adel Amrouche said the Super Eagles currently possess a team that should not struggle to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

According to Soccernet, the 57-year-old expressed belief in his ability to manage the three-time AFCON winners at the big stage.

The Algerian tactician said he would surpass Nigeria’s previous World Cup rating, which is the Round of 16. Amrouche said:

“If I were coaching a team like the Super Eagles, with the quality of players that they have, my target would be to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA World.Cup, at the very minimum.

“Qualifying for the World Cup should not be the issue.”

Meanwhile, Rwanda appointed Adel Amrouche to manage the team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and he lost his first match to the Super Eagles 2-0 at the Amahoro Stadium on March 21.

He has managed several national teams on the African continent including Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania and Libya.

Amrouche was also in charge of some top clubs including FC Volyn Lutsk, MC Alger, FK Genclerbirliyi, DC Motema Pembe and R.U. Saint-Gilloise.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during the 2025 Unity Cup in London. Photo by: Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians working against Chelle - Amrouche

Rwanda coach Adel Amrouche believes some powerful individuals are against the progress of Nigeria football manager, Eric Chelle.

According to All Nigeria, the former Libyan coach commended the tactical knowledge of the Malian. He said:

“Your coach? Eric is a good coach. I know some people may be against him. But he's starting to do his job. Don't be negative. You must respect your coach.”

Source: Legit.ng