Augustine Eguavoen has published a statement after rumours in the Nigerian media claimed that he will replace Eric Chelle as Super Eagles boss.

Nigeria is more likely to miss out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico after a poor start to the campaign.

Chelle took over in January 2025 and has pushed the Super Eagles to third place in Group C with 11 points from fifth place with three points when he was appointed.

However, recent circumstances mean that Nigeria's destiny is no longer in their hands, and they have to rely on the results in the other group games.

This has led to rumours in the media that the Nigeria Football Federation will sack the former Mali national team manager 10 months after hiring him.

According to Score Nigeria, Eguavoen, assisted by Ladan Bosso, will reportedly lead the team to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in December.

He led the team during the AFCON 2025 qualifier and could return for a fifth spell in charge of the team if the rumoured plan is implemented.

Eguavoen reacts to Chelle sack rumours

NFF technical director Augustine Eguavoen has reacted to the rumours that he has been contacted to take over the Super Eagles when Eric Chelle is sacked.

The Super Eagles legend published a statement through the NFF that he feels uncomfortable by the rumours and he wishes Chelle success.

“I feel very hurt by these baseless rumours because I really have no idea where they are coming from,” he said.

“I have a very good working relationship with Coach Eric Chelle, and I have absolutely no interest in taking over the squad. I am praying for him to succeed.”

The former Gent star admitted that it was not the first time that the media had reported such, as it happened during Gernot Rohr and Jose Peseiro’s tenure.

“This was how the same speculators created schism and disaffection between myself and Gernot Rohr and José Peseiro, when these gentlemen coached the Super Eagles, at different periods. It is uncalled-for,” he continued.

“We all need to work together to see the Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup and win the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations Championship in Morocco.”

Eguavoen, despite his claims, replaced Rohr and Peseiro on an interim basis in his previous stints in charge of the Nigerian national team.

NFF, NSC react to Chelle sack rumours

Legit.ng reported that NFF reacted to Chelle sack rumours after it began circulating in the Nigerian media, dismissing the viral claims of possible sack.

The National Sports Commission also added to NFF's claims, confirming that they have yet to approve any decision as they pay the manager’s salary.

