Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly opted to field four strikers against Lesotho later today, October 10

Nigeria face the Crocodile in a must-win encounter to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive

Victor Osimhen returns to the starting line-up after suffering an injury against Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium last September

Eric Chelle has decided to deploy his full Arsenal when the Super Eagles take on the Crocodiles on matchday nine of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria will battle Lesotho at the Peter Mokana Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa on October 10 at 5pm (Nigerian time).

Chelle announced his 23-man squad for the encounter, picking nine strikers, four midfielders, seven defenders, and three goalkeepers.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly named four strikers for the match against Lesotho. Photo by: Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

The list of strikers was reduced to eight when former Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers sustained an injury and was replaced by Crystal Palace midfielder Christantus Uche, per Daily Post.

The three-time AFCON winners must win the encounter to retain a slim hope of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada.

Nigeria will rely on the outcome of South Africa and Benin Republic to go their way for a chance to qualify.

Chelle unleashes four strikers

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reportedly concluded plans to field four strikers against Lesotho.

According to Owngoal, the 47-year-old has opted to play a 4-4-2 formation instead of his traditional diamond formation, which he has deployed since taking over as manager of the Super Eagles.

Chelle will unleash Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare, Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) and Moses Simon (FC Paris).

The former Mali coach is desperate to score more goals in a bid to increase the team's chances in case South Africa or the Benin Republic falters.

A big win would strengthen their position in case head-to-head is used as the tiebreaker if they finish level on points with other teams, or in the race to be among the best four teams for the playoff.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will lead the attack against Lesotho. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle's scoring pattern since taking over

Since Chelle took over as coach, Nigeria are yet to score more than two goals in any competitive match. The Super Eagles defeated Rwanda 2-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, with goals coming from Victor Osimhen.

In his second match, the three-time AFCON winner drew 1-1 against the Warriors of Zimbabwe before securing a 1-0 win against the Amavubi at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The last encounter against South Africa ended in a 1-1 draw where Super Eagles captain scored an own goal before Calvin Bassey equalised in the dying minutes of the first half.

NFF, NSC react to reports of Eric Chelle's replacement

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation and National Sports Commission have reacted to the reports that Eric Chelle faces a potential sack after the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The federation described the rumour as mere imagination, and no decision has been made over the future of the manager ahead of two crucial games.

Source: Legit.ng