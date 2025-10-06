Victor Osimhen has wished his daughter a happy birthday, moving on from his fight with a Turkish player

The Galatasaray summer signing and fan favourite clashed with a Besiktas centre-back during the Istanbul derby 1-1 draw

The Super Eagles forward is expected to team up with the national team for the October international break

Victor Osimhen has refused to be drawn into discussing his on-field spat with a Besiktas player during the Istanbul derby, but instead wished his daughter a happy birthday.

Galatasaray and Besiktas settled for a 1-1 draw during a fierce Istanbul derby at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex, and the match was dominated by controversy.

Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Osimhen during the striker's altercation with Emirhan Topcu.

Osimhen grabbed Emirhan Topcu’s neck after a rash challenge, leading to a scuffle, with the Nigerian pulled away by his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi.

Both players got away with bookings, but the striker has faced more criticism on social media for starting the scuffle by grabbing his opponent’s neck.

Osimhen celebrates his daughter’s birthday

Victor Osimhen has broken his silence after the incident on Saturday, but it was for his daughter's third birthday, rather than commenting on the fight.

The Nigerian forward’s daughter, Hailey, whom he fathered with his partner, Kim Stefanie Ladewig, turned three, and he shared a beautiful message on his Instagram page.

“You are the light that brightens my world and the sweetest blessing GOD has given me. Every smile you share melts my heart, every laugh you make fills me with joy, and every hug reminds me how lucky I am to be your parent,” he wrote.

“Watching you grow these past 3 years has been the most magical journey of my life. You are smart, kind, playful, and full of love, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things you'll do as you continue to grow.

“May your life always be filled with laughter, happiness, and endless love. God will continue to protect you from the eyes of the evil ones AMEN! Daddy/Mummy loves you more than words can ever explain.❤❤❤ HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY LOVE! (BIG 3).”

As noted by Tribuna, Osimhen and Ladewig met in 2018 when the forward during the striker’s time at VfL Wolfsburg and have maintained a private relationship since then.

Why Osimhen blurs his daughter’s pictures

Spare for those who have met her personally, Osimhen blurs his daughter’s face in the pictures he shares on social media, or at times posts views that don't show her face.

Victor Osimhen's girlfriend and daughter during his unveiling as Galatasaray's permanent signing.

The Super Eagles forward is not the only celebrity who does this hiding formats on their children’s pictures, which they share with their fans on social media.

According to ABC News, they do this to protect their privacy, fight against paparazzi, and it helps prevent web crawling and stops social media platforms’ algorithms from recognising important details about their children.

Osimhen's daughter announced his goal

Legit.ng previously reported that Osimhen's daughter announced his goal during Galatasaray's 3-0 win against Kayserispor, which confirmed their title in May 2025.

The Turkish champions did everything possible to convince the striker to sign permanently, one of which was the gesture that the player confirmed was unaware.

