Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was involved in a heated argument during the Super Lig clash on Saturday night, October 4

The Galatasaray striker was caught up in a confrontation with Besiktas defender Emirhan Topcu, resulting in both players receiving yellow cards

Fans of Besiktas have reacted to the actions of the Turkish player who grabbed the Nigerian international

Nigeria's second all-time highest goal scorer, Victor Osimhen, was the centre of attraction in Galatasaray's clash against Besiktas in the Super Lig on Saturday, October 4.

Former Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham opened the scoring action for the visiting team in the 12th minute to silence the fans at the RAMS Park in Istanbul.

Galatasaray were one man down in the 34th minute following a straight red card to Colombian star Davinson Sanchez, reducing the hosts to ten men.

Victor Osimhen confronts Emirhan Topcu during the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at Rams Park Stadium. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Five minutes later, tempers flared moments after Victor Osimhen felt he was fouled by defender Emirhan Topcu while challenging for the ball alongside David Jurasek.

The former Napoli star, who is returning from an injury, immediately stood up and confronted Topcu as he was captured grabbing the Turkish player by the chin.

It took the quick intervention of his compatriot, Wilfred Ndidi, who raced to the scene to calm the nerves of the 2023 CAF Player of the Year, per Goal.

Referee Yasin Kol eventually showed both Osimhen and Topcu a yellow card each for their role in escalating the incident.

In the 55th minute, German star Ilkay Gundogan scored an equaliser for the reigning champions as the match ended 1-1.

Fans hail Topcu caging Osimhen

Besiktas fans have taken to the social media handle of Emirhan Topcu to praise him for his handling of Victor Osimhen through the match.

Victor Osimhen faces off with Emirhan Topcu during Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at RAMS Park in Istanbul. Photo by: Murat Sengul/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Former AS Roma star Tammy Abraham also called the defender a top player for his action and heated argument with the Nigerian international, which has since gone viral.

siyahbeyazhaberleri said:

"We are happy with you, may God be happy with you, Kapo ❤️.

thebnck wrote:

"The only defender in the world who can keep Osimhen 👏."

tammyabraham added:

"Top player ⛔️🔥."

jk7wloxy replied:

"You played and scored goals even when you were injured, what a king you are."

ceyhan.ylr said:

"THE MAN OF THE DERBYS, THE HUSBAND OF MASKEL, KAPOMM🦅🤍🖤."

fehmi__urkk wrote:

"You are the best stopper of the league man @emirhanttopcu 🖤🤍you burst the balloons you made them crazy thank you for your effort you are the real material of the man♥️."

baris_ayirmeksizinhosgeldi said:

"I am from Fener, but I am talking about the military, why doesn't this man take to the national match, the man is a legend, the stopper and Emirhan is a baller Skriniar Osimhen. I had a nightmare dream about Osimhen."

Galatasaray manager reacts after outburst

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk avoided dwelling on the Osimhen-Topcu outburst and instead focused on his team’s determination not to lose.

Speaking after the match, Buruk said he was proud of his players after they battled from a goal down to secure a deserved point despite going one man down early in the game.

