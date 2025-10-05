Victor Osimhen was involved in a heated exchange during the Super Lig clash between Galatasaray and Besiktas

The Nigerian international was caught in a confrontation with Emirhan Topcu, resulting in both players receiving yellow cards

Wilfred Ndidi, who was in action for Besiktas, rushed into the scene to calm Osimhen as things were escalating

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen was in the thick of a heated argument in Galatasaray's Super Lig clash against Besiktas on Saturday, October 4.

England striker Tammy Abraham opened the scoring in the 12th minute to silence the entire RAMS Park in Istanbul.

It went from bad to worse for Galatasaray in the 34th minute when Colombian star Davinson Sánchez was shown a straight red as the hosts were down to ten men.

Victor Osimhen faces off with Emirhan Topcu during Turkish Super Lig week 8 football match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at RAMS Park in Istanbul, Turkiye on October 4, 2025. Murat Sengul.

Tempers then flared moments later after Osimhen felt he was fouled by Emirhan Topcu while challenging for the ball.

The Nigerian star, who recently returned from injury, was captured in a heated exchange with the opponent as he appeared to grab Topcu by the chin.

His compatriot, Wilfred Ndidi, who was in action for Besiktas, rushed onto the scene to appeal for calm as it was already escalating, per GOAL.

Match referee Yasin Kol showed both Topcu and Osimhen a yellow card each for their roles in the scuffle.

Ilkay Gundogan restored parity for Galatasaray barely ten minutes into the second half as it ended 1-1 on the night.

Images of the incident have since gone viral on social media, with fans divided over Osimhen's behaviour on the pitch.

The fiery exchange added another layer of controversy to an already high-stakes derby that often teeters on the edge of chaos.

X user @Mr_Gerrie01 shared the photo on his handle and added the caption:

"Victor Osinhem and Wilfred Ndidi battled each other when Galatasaray drew Besiktas. Funny they will both represent Nigeria in a few days. Football is crazy."

@chiukwujioke replied:

"Stop giving wrong information. Wilfred Ndidi was only separating them. This is the main player Osimhen was battling with."

@ArsenalNigeria_ cautioned:

"I have not even read the comments before knowing Ndidi must be separating him from the player he is fighting with. We don't need to spread false news for engagements. Just saying, up Gunners!"

@0xsirN3wton said:

"This Victor Osinhem belike person wey get anger issues, I don see am many times for this situation, he no dey ever gree, he dey always wan fight."

@White_Lion3452 wrote:

"This is why Napoli axed him, also reason why top clubs can't go for him, dude has hot temper issue."

Victor Osimhen faces off with Wilfred Ndidi during Turkish Super Lig week 8 football match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at RAMS Park in Istanbul. Photo: Murat Sengul.

