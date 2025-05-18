Victor Osimhen scored one in Galatasaray’s 3-0 win as they clinched the Turkish Super Lig title on Sunday

Osimhen’s daughter, Hailey, announced her dad’s goal to the delight of the stadium crowd

Galatasaray have now secured a domestic double with both the league and Turkish Cup trophies

Galatasaray were officially crowned Turkish Super Lig champions for the 2024/25 season following a dominant 3-0 win over Kayserispor.

The match, held at a packed Rams Park in Istanbul, was a celebration from start to finish, not just for the football on display, but also for a touching family moment that stole the spotlight.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with his teammates after scoring Galatasaray's opening goal. Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a trademark bullet header, his 36th goal across all competitions and 25th in the league.

His effort set the tone for the evening, as Galatasaray went on to secure the title with further goals from Barıs Alper Yılmaz and veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who scored in a surprise move.

With two matches still to go, Galatasaray’s victory gives them an unassailable eight-point lead over rivals Fenerbahce, cementing their place as Turkish champions for the second consecutive season.

This victory also adds a second trophy to their cabinet after their recent Turkish Cup triumph against Trabzonspor.

Hailey steals the spotlight

While the football was top-notch, it was a heart-melting moment off the pitch that captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

Moments after Osimhen’s goal, the stadium speakers lit up with an unexpected voice, that of his young daughter, Hailey.

Born in October 2022, Hailey made the stadium announcement for her father's opening goal.

Her tiny voice echoed through Rams Park as she proudly said her father's name, bringing smiles, cheers, and even a few emotional tears from fans, teammates, and spectators alike.

The clip of the moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the touching father-daughter connection and calling it one of the highlights of the season.

A season to remember for Osimhen

Osimhen’s loan move from Napoli to Galatasaray has turned out to be one of the biggest success stories of the season.

Victor Osimhen has scored 36 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray this season. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Not only has he delivered on the pitch, but he is also found a deep connection with the club and its supporters.

Having already scored a brace in the Turkish Cup final and now securing the league title, Osimhen ends the season with two major trophies and a beautiful memory involving his daughter.

The Turkish club’s fans will now hope Galatasaray can make his stay permanent after such a memorable campaign.

Galatasaray crowned Turkish league champions

