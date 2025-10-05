Turkish pundit Kahveci has criticised Victor Osimhen’s behaviour after his outburst against Besiktas

Turkish football analyst Nihat Kahveci has joined the growing list of critics condemning Victor Osimhen for his behaviour during Galatasaray’s 1-1 draw with Besiktas in the Istanbul Derby on Saturday.

The Nigerian striker, who has quickly become a major figure in the Turkish Super Lig since his high-profile move from Napoli, grabbed Besiktas defender Emirhan Topcu by the neck during a heated exchange.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after the game, former Turkish international Nihat Kahveci expressed disbelief that Osimhen escaped a sending-off.

He argued that the Super Eagles striker was overly aggressive throughout the match and had crossed the line of acceptable behaviour.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with Osimhen; he’s very aggressive on the pitch. He ran and fought a lot again today,” Kahveci said via Fanatik.

“There’s a leg swing towards Emirhan, why can’t I see a replay? That could have been a red card. If he swung his right foot and deliberately hit him, VAR would’ve shown red. Then there was a strangling attack. Look, it’s a yellow card for sure, but let’s watch the replay!”

Kahveci’s analysis echoed the sentiment of several Turkish pundits who felt Osimhen’s intensity bordered on recklessness and could have cost Galatasaray dearly in such a tight contest.

Derby drama overshadows Galatasaray’s performance

The Istanbul Derby was expected to be a tough encounter, but few anticipated that the biggest talking point would involve Victor Osimhen’s temper.

In the 39th minute, Osimhen clashed with Topcu after feeling fouled in an aerial duel, Punch reports.

When referee Yasin Kol waved play on, the Nigerian lost his cool, confronting the defender and appearing to grab him by the throat before teammates intervened.

Both players were booked, but many, including Kahveci, believe Osimhen was fortunate not to see red.

The match eventually ended in a 1–1 draw, with Wilfred Ndidi’s mistake leading to Galatasaray’s equaliser through Ilkay Gundoğan after Tammy Abraham’s opener for Besiktas.

Osimhen could risk more punishment

The incident has split opinions across social media. While some fans defended Osimhen’s passion and commitment, others felt the Nigerian striker needs to show greater discipline, especially as one of the league’s biggest stars.

Reports suggest that the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) may review the footage to determine whether further punishment is warranted.

If found guilty of violent conduct, Osimhen could face a suspension, a setback that would hit Galatasaray hard in their title chase.

Meanwhile, Osimhen has yet to publicly comment on the controversy, but the debate surrounding his on-field temperament continues to dominate discussions in Turkish football circles.

Possible punishments Osimhen could face

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen could still face a suspension if the panel decides his behaviour crossed the line of acceptable sportsmanship.

Under Article 41 of the TFF Disciplinary Regulations, players found guilty of “unsporting physical aggression” can receive bans ranging from two to five matches, depending on the severity and intent.

Source: Legit.ng