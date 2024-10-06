Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen is celebrating her daughter Hailey’s birthday as she clocks two-years-old

Osimhen fathered her with girlfriend Stephanie Ladewig in 2022 despite keeping their relationship private

The Galatasaray forward has yet to disclose his daughter's face publicly and blurred it in his birthday post

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is celebrating his daughter Haly's birthday but blurred her pictures in his social media post as the reason emerges.

Osimhen fathered Haly with his girlfriend, Stephanie Ladewig, in 2022. The two have been in a relationship for an unspecified time, having kept their affair private.

Victor Osimhen during his debut for Turkish champions Galatasaray against Rizespor. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

The partners don't follow each other on any social media and avoid any public interaction, further highlighting how much they literally keep their private lives private.

Osimhen celebrates daughter's birthday

As seen in a post on his Instagram page, the Galatasaray forward shared photos of his daughter Hailey True’s with a caption wishing her a happy birthday.

“Thank you GOD for giving my child another year in this new era. I’m hoping that this year will be marked by many instances of your goodness in our lives, continue to shower her with your grace, kindness and infinite mercy. Keep her on the right track and away from harmful forces, AMEN! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE😍🎂🥹❤️” he wrote.

Why Osimhen blurs daughter’s pictures

One noticeable thing about the Napoli star sharing his daughter's pictures is that he doesn't reveal her face. He either posts a side or back view or sometimes covers it with an emoji.

This is a trend followed by most celebrities to protect their children's privacy on social media amidst battles with paparazzi who follow them in public places.

According to ABC News, blurring helps prevent web crawling and stops social media platforms’ algorithms from recognising important details about your children.

Why Osimhen's masks are banned in stadiums

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen’s masks are banned in stadiums amidst growing popularity among fans since his move to Turkish champions Galatasaray.

The club announced this on Instagram and advised fans to comply with it due to safety by a sports law prohibiting its use in the stadium on matchdays.

