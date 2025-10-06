Turkish defender Emirhan Topcu has released a statement after being grabbed by Victor Osimhen during the Istanbul Derby

The Besiktas defender ignored the controversy with the Nigerian, thanking fans for their support instead

Reports claim Topcu may have provoked Osimhen with a racial slur, prompting a possible TFF investigation

The Istanbul Derby between Galatasaray and Beşiktaş was expected to deliver fireworks, and it surely did.

The Super Lig clash ended 1-1, but the drama off the pitch stole the headlines as Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen clashed with Turkish defender Emirhan Topcu.

Victor Osimhen and Turkish defender Emirhan Topcu involved in a heated confrontation during Galatasaray's 1-1 draw versus Besiktas on Saturday. Photo by Anadolu

The confrontation came in the 39th minute after a heated aerial duel, after Osimhen felt he had been fouled, but referee Yasin Kol waved play on.

Seconds later, the 26-year-old Galatasaray forward charged toward Topcu, appearing to grab him by the throat before being restrained by teammates, Afrik-Foot reports.

Both Osimhen and Topcu received yellow cards, but the tension lingered well beyond the final whistle.

While Tammy Abraham opened the scoring for Besiktas and Ilkay Gundogan equalised for Galatasaray, the clash between Osimhen and Topcu dominated post-match discussions, Sports247 reports.

Topcu breaks silence after Osimhen's outburst

Following the heated moment, Topcu became the first of the two players to publicly address the situation, albeit indirectly.

Turkish defender Topcu refuses to talk about his heated confrontation with Osimhen after the match. Photo by Anadolu

Taking to Instagram, the Besiktas defender avoided any mention of Osimhen or the altercation, choosing instead to focus on his gratitude to the Besiktas fans.

“A huge thank you to our fans in the away stands who never stopped talking for a second, giving us strength on the pitch. We will continue to fight to give you the team you deserve,” Topcu wrote on Instagram.

The 24-year-old’s statement was interpreted by many as an attempt to shift attention back to football matters amid growing criticism and speculation surrounding the incident.

Osimhen, meanwhile, has remained silent since the derby.

The Nigerian forward, who joined Galatasaray this summer in a record transfer from Napoli, could still face additional punishment from the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) if the governing body decides to review the footage further.

Allegations and possible fallout

Turkish media reports suggest the situation may have been more complicated than it appeared.

Several outlets claimed that Topcu allegedly used a racial slur against Osimhen, which might have sparked the Nigerian striker’s furious reaction.

If proven true, the incident could have serious disciplinary implications for both players.

The TFF has yet to issue an official statement, but given the intensity of the public debate, an investigation seems likely.

As the controversy unfolds, both clubs are eager to move forward as Galatasaray remains top of the Super Lig, while Besiktas will hope to use the derby draw as motivation for their upcoming fixtures.

Galatasaray manager reacts after outburst

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk avoided dwelling on the Osimhen-Topcu outburst and instead focused on his team’s determination not to lose.

Speaking after the match, Buruk said he was proud of his players after they battled from a goal down to secure a deserved point despite going one man down early in the game.

