An English club head coach has sent a message to Eric Chelle over his player, who was called up to the Super Eagles squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria faces the final two matches of the qualifying series against Lesotho and Benin Republic with a mindset to win both games and clinch the automatic ticket.

Group C was thrown wide open after FIFA sanctioned South Africa for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena during their 2-0 win over Lesotho in March.

The three-point deduction means South Africa and Benin Republic, both of which have 14 points, and Nigeria and Rwanda, with 11 points each, can still qualify.

Nigeria and Rwanda’s chances received a boost after Bafana Bafana's sanction, and they only have to win their two games and wish poor luck on South Africa and Benin.

The group is unlikely to have a playoff spot, as the total possible points for their second-placed team is 17, a figure that may not be enough against other runners-up.

Hull City coach warns Chelle

Eric Chelle invited 23 players for the crucial matches, including target man Victor Osimhen, who has recovered from the injury sustained against Rwanda in September.

Semi Ajayi, Terem Moffi, Alhassan Yusuf, and Olakunle Olusegun returned to the team after missing previous matches for different reasons, including injuries.

Akor Adams earned his maiden call-up and celebrated it with a brilliant goal for Sevilla, assisted by compatriot Chidera Ejuke, during their 4-1 demolition of Barcelona.

The big talking point ahead of the break is around Semi Ajayi, whom Chelle invited despite the lack of minutes recently due to recurring injuries.

His coach, Sergej Jakirovic, has no objection to his invitation and that of his Canadian teammate, Liam Millar, but hopes Ajayi will get the minutes against Lesotho and Benin Republic and help Nigeria qualify for the World Cup.

“I'm okay because you cannot stop them. I know that next year is the World Cup, so when it's the World Cup, everyone is buzzing,” he said as quoted by Hull Live.

“I hope he (Ajayi) will play something there because he needs it. I hope they all will play something - Semi (Ajayi) and Liam (Millar), and they will return healthy.”

Ajayi joined Hull City as a free agent in the summer after six seasons at West Bromwich Albion, but has struggled to get minutes due to injuries.

As noted by Transfermarkt, after his 90-minute appearance for Hull City in the 0-0 draw against Coventry City on the opening day of the EFL Championship, his only other minutes were eight against Sheffield United on matchday nine.

Regardless, Eric Chelle invited him for the first time since he participated in the 2025 Unity Cup in London and the friendly against Russia.

Nigerians questioned Chelle's selections

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians questioned Chelle over his 23-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

The fans noticed that the manager invited only four midfielders for the two matches, and the team lacked a creative outlet for the must-win matches.

