Nigeria take on the Crocodiles of Lesotho and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in their final 2026 World Cup qualifying matches this October

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has released his squad for the 23-man list with the inclusion of five players exempted from the last September matches

Nigerians have expressed their reservations about the quality of midfielders available for the encounter

Eric Chelle has announced his 23-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

Super Eagles got a lifeline following the three points deduction from South Africa by FIFA for fielding Teboho Mokoena against the Crocodile on March 21.

The 2026 CAF qualification group C is currently open with Benin Republic topping with 14 points (on goal difference), while Bafana Bafana dropped to second position with the same points.

Nigeria and Rwanda are third and fourth, respectively, with 11 points, while Lesotho is fifth with nine points.

Chelle names Super Eagles squad

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has recalled four players into the team for the must-win matches this month.

In a post on X, the 47-year-old handed over Sevilla forward Akor Adams his debut call-up after scoring his first goal over the weekend.

Despite his constant errors in the last two matches, captain William Troost-Ekong will lead the three-time AFCON champions to face Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in South Africa on October 10.

The former Mali coach retained three goalkeepers, seven defenders, increased the number of forwards to nine, and included four midfielders, per Punch.

Victor Osimhen is expected to make a return after his brilliant performance against Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League, where he scored a goal to become the highest goal-scoring Nigerian in the tournament, per Al Jazeera.

Reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman will also be available after settling his differences with his club, Atalanta, starting in their 2-1 win against Club Brugge in the UCL.

Nigerians question Chelle's squad

Nigerians have raised a critical observation on the midfield department ahead of the World Cup qualifier.

A X user opined that the Super Eagles currently lack creative midfielders, and it would be difficult for the strikers to score goals against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

@CFCpjay said:

"Pack no 9, pack dm. No creative midfielders. Who one create for all the number 9 wey wuna carry😂."

@ahiwe_ik added:

"Where’s uche ??

"Where’s onyedika ????

"This midfield is in shambles.

@Happoculture wrote:

"The selection of this midfield is questionable. The NFF and the coaching team should do more by working together and scouting quality midfielders because that's the engine of any team. Our midfield has been very poor that's why we don't win games. No creativity from the middle."

The four midfielders includes: Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas), Frank Onyeka (FC Augsburg), and Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution).

Siasia unhappy with mentality of foreign-based stars

Legit.ng earlier reported that 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner Samson Siasia said the Super Eagles players have not lived up to expectations.

The Lokeren legend said the current players do not have a deep connection with the country, hence contributing to their level of commitment.

