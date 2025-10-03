Zimbabwe head coach Michael Nees aimed a cheeky dig at South Africa after FIFA's three-point deduction

FIFA sanctioned South Africa for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena during their 2-0 win over Lesotho

The Warriors and Bafana Bafana will meet on matchday nine of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Durban

Zimbabwe national team head coach Michael Nees has aimed a dig at South Africa after FIFA hit their COSAFA neighbours with a point deduction.

Bafana Bafana appeared to have gotten away with a punishment after fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena during their 2-0 win over Lesotho on matchday five.

Teboho Mokoena's ineligibility case has cost South Africa. Photo by Michael Reaves.

Source: Getty Images

According to FIFA’s rulebook, the organisation acted ex officio and opened an investigation against SAFA and Mokoena and hit the team with a three-point deduction and a CHF 10,000 fine, equivalent to ₦18.4 million.

The sanction has shaken up the group heading into the final matchdays, with Benin Republic now top of Group C with 14 points, the same as South Africa.

Bafana Bafana dropped to second place on goal difference, with Nigeria occupying the third place with 11 points, ahead of Rwanda, which has the same points but an inferior goal difference.

Lesotho, who are fifth with nine points after receiving the three points deducted from South Africa and Zimbabwe, who are bottom of the group, are out of the race.

Michael Nees aims dig at South Africa

Zimbabwe head coach Michael Nees announced his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against COSAFA neighbours Lesotho and South Africa.

According to ZIFA, the German admitted that even though the Warriors’ World Cup dream is over, they will take the matches with urgency and as preparation for AFCON 2025.

Nees, during his press conference to announce the squad, reacted to South Africa’s points deduction, aiming a cheeky shot at their opponent on the final day.

“Let me look if there are no yellow cards, let me check two to three times, double-check because you never know, looks good, if I'm not mistaken, we have no yellow cards,” he said in a video shared on X by Austin Ditlhobolo.

South Africans were not pleased with the light-hearted joke and fired back at Zimbabwe for hosting their home games in their stadium after FIFA failed to approve any of theirs.

@DavieBlaine wrote:

“Why check yellow cards when you don't have a pitch. Do yellow cards work in your dining room?”

@TyobekaLuthando wrote:

“We should stop offering them a stadium until they build their own stadiums.”

Zimbabwe will face South Africa at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 10. Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

@GoddardNgo34972 wrote:

“Come, Friday 10 October 2025, Bafana Bafana will wallop that winless bottom Mnangagwa national team. We will top this group and qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

Zimbabwe and Lesotho have no accredited stadiums; they have played their home matches in South African stadiums and have given Bafana Bafana the home advantage.

Broos accused Nigeria of lobbying

Legit.ng reported that Hugo Broos accused Nigeria of lobbying, which resulted in FIFA imposing a three-point deduction on Bafana Bafana.

Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, recently landed another role at FIFA after losing his council member elections.

