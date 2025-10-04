Gernot Rohr has reached out to his players ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria

The Cheetahs lead CAF qualification Group C, overtaking South Africa after FIFA stripped Bafana Bafana of three points

Benin team will face Rwanda in Kigali on October 10 before travelling to Uyo to play Nigeria in the final game of the series

Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has reached out to his players as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria.

The Cheetahs are top of the CAF qualification group C with 14 points, with better goals ahead of South Africa, who dropped from 17 to 14.

Recall that Bafana Bafana were stripped of three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player during their game against Lesotho in March.

Teboho Mokoena, who should have served a match suspension having bagged yellow cards from two previous matches, was in action in the 2-0 win.

Consequently, FIFA sanctioned South Africa and as a result, Benin now go top of the table ahead of the final phase of the qualifiers, per ESPN.

Rohr's side take on Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday, October 10, before travelling to Uyo for the game against Nigeria scheduled for October 14.

The tactician disclosed that he has already reached out to his players to inform them that the race for the World Cup ticket is far from over.

Speaking at a press conference in Cotonou on Friday, October 3, the Franco-German coach said, per All Nigeria Soccer:

"We want to do the best we can. But for those who think we're already at the World Cup because we happen to be first, we shouldn’t get too excited; it’s pointless.

"I wrote this to my players. I told some of them on the phone. But we have to do everything we can to live up to the first place we've been given."

Hugo Broos blames Nigeria

The head coach of the South African national football team, Hugo Broos, has suggested that rival teams are behind their three-point deductions from FIFA. The tactician said:

"I did not expect it and certainly not the way it went. The committee of sanctions was three times together in the period of the Lesotho game and then three weeks ago.

"Very strange. Why did it not happen in the previous sanction meetings of FIFA? So that means there has been a lot of lobbying behind the scenes.

"How can you have three meetings of committee of sanctions and don’t talk about South Africa and then suddenly, there is a letter from FIFA coming?"

Omar to take charge of Nigeria vs Benin

Legit.ng earlier reported that FIFA has confirmed the appointment of Egyptian referee Amin Mohamed Omar for Nigeria’s decisive 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Benin Republic.

The crucial match, a game the Super Eagles cannot afford to drop points in, is set for October 14, 2025, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

