Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his squad for the final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier games

Nigeria will face Lesotho and Benin Republic in the final matches for a chance to pick up automatic qualification

FIFA’s three-point deduction imposed on South Africa has changed the dynamics of Group C for the final two games

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

Nigeria received a qualification boost after FIFA sanctioned South Africa with a three-point deduction for fielding Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho.

Benin Republic moved to the top of the table on goal difference, with Bafana Bafana dropping to second place. Nigeria and Rwanda are third and fourth with 11 points.

All four countries are still in contention for the World Cup, but fifth and sixth-placed Lesotho and Zimbabwe are out with two matches to go.

Eric Chelle announces Super Eagles squad

As seen in a post shared on Super Eagles' X page, Chelle announced his 23-man squad for the matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

Victor Osimhen shrugged off injury concerns and will lead the attack for the crucial matches, while Ademola Lookman, who reconciled with Atalanta, made the list.

Sevilla forward Akor Adams earned his debut callup after scoring his first La Liga goal, while there were returns for Semi Ajayi, Terem Moffi, Alhassan Yusuf, and Olakunle Olusegun.

As noted by the NFF, the players will fly directly to South Africa from their bases and converge in Polokwane, where they will face Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

First-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who plays for Premier Soccer League side Chippa United in South Africa, will join the team from there.

The team will fly to Nigeria after the game, for the final group game at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium against West African neighbours, Benin Republic, coached by former coach Gernot.

The match against Benin Republic could decide the fate of the group, as it is crucial for both countries. South Africa will be hoping that both sides split points to their advantage.

Nigeria must win their remaining two matches and hope South Africa drops points in their games against Zimbabwe and Rwanda to have any chances.

As noted by FIFA, Group C is unlikely to produce a playoff spot, as other groups have teams with more points in second place, which makes the final two games more intriguing.

South Africa is eyeing its first Mundial since hosting it in 2010, Benin Republic is aiming for its first-ever appearance, while Nigeria wants to avoid missing out on consecutive tournaments after missing out on the 2022 edition in Qatar.

