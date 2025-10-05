Super Eagles Invitee Scores Superb Goal As Sevilla Condemn Barcelona to Two Consecutive Defeats
- Super Eagles forward Akor Adams scored in Sevilla’s 4-1 impressive La Liga win over Barcelona on Sunday
- Polish forward Robert Lewandowski missed a crucial penalty as Barca crumbled again in consecutive games
- Akor’s goal comes just days after getting invited to the Super Eagles squad for the World Cup qualifiers
Newly invited Super Eagles striker Akor Adams was on target as Sevilla stunned Barcelona 4–1 in a dominant La Liga display at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
The Nigerian forward sealed the victory late in stoppage time, condemning Hansi Flick’s Barcelona to their second consecutive defeat in all competitions, just days after their Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain.
Barcelona arrived in Seville desperate to bounce back from their midweek disappointment, but their night only got worse.
The hosts set the tone early with relentless pressing and sharp transitions and former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez converted from the penalty spot to give Sevilla a deserved lead, BBC Sports reports.
Isaac Romero doubled Sevilla’s advantage after a quick counterattack left the Catalans’ defence exposed.
The visitors found some rhythm late in the first half, and Marcus Rashford pulled one back for the reigning La Liga champions with a brilliant volley from Pedri’s lobbed pass in first-half stoppage time.
But any hopes of a Barcelona comeback were dashed after the break.
Lewandowski missed crucial penalty
In the 74th minute, Barcelona were handed a golden opportunity to level the game when Alejandro Balde was brought down in the box by Adnan Januzaj.
However, Robert Lewandowski fired his penalty wide, a miss that completely shifted momentum, per ESPN.
Sevilla capitalised ruthlessly with substitute Jose Angel Carmona restoring the two-goal lead with a composed finish in the 90th minute, sending the home fans into a frenzy.
Then, in stoppage time, Akor Adams, recently called up to the Super Eagles squad for the World Cup qualifiers, finished off a flowing move from Chidera Ejuke’s assist, sealing the emphatic 4-1 victory.
Adams’ rise continues ahead of Super Eagles debut
Akor’s late goal against Barcelona marked his second in consecutive matches, a clear sign that the Nigerian forward is rediscovering his best form after an injury-troubled spell last season.
The 25-year-old, who joined Sevilla from Montpellier, was recently named in Eric Chelle’s 23-man Super Eagles squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic.
Akor’s goal against Barcelona couldn’t have come at a better time. His confidence is growing, and his performance against one of Europe’s biggest clubs is a strong statement of intent ahead of his international debut.
Barcelona, meanwhile, will be left searching for answers after another poor outing that exposed their fragility under Flick.
Sevilla’s win lifts them up the table and reignites their momentum after a slow start to the season.
Akor flies parents to Spain
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian striker Akor Adams was spotted in a heartfelt moment, having brought his parents to Sevilla, as he marks a milestone in his football journey.
The 25-year-old forward, who began his career at Jamba Football Academy in Benue State, Nigeria, moved to Europe in 2018 when he joined Norwegian club Sogndal IL.
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng