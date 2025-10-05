Erling Haaland scored a record-breaking goal as Manchester City defeated Brentford 1-0 on Sunday

Pep Guardiola’s men move within three points of Arsenal in the Premier League title race

The Citizens overcame the injury sustained by midfielder Rodri to extend their unbeaten streak this season

Erling Haaland once again proved why he is Manchester City’s ultimate weapon, scoring the decisive goal in a 1–0 victory over Brentford that narrowed the gap on league leaders Arsenal.

Haaland was once again the hero for Manchester City, scoring his 11th goal in nine matches this season, a strike that also set a new Premier League record for the fastest player to reach 60 goals.

The Norwegian superstar wasted no time getting on the scoresheet, putting City ahead in the ninth minute after bullying Sepp van den Berg off a long ball from Josko Gvardiol before slotting past Caoimhin Kelleher with his trademark composure.

The goal marked yet another milestone in Haaland’s young career, showcasing not just his brute strength but also his instinctive finishing that continues to torment defenders across England.

Man City earn win despite injury setback

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated the first half, creating several clear chances as they looked to double their advantage.

However, their dominance was briefly disrupted when midfielder Rodri was forced off midway through the half after feeling discomfort.

Despite the setback, the former Premier League champions maintained composure as Tijjani Reijnders nearly made it 2-0 with a curling effort from the edge of the box, but Kelleher produced an outstanding one-handed save to keep Brentford alive.

Brentford, who came into the match desperate for points to climb away from the relegation zone, offered little attacking threat before halftime, as Man City’s defensive line held firm.

Man City defy late pressure

The Bees improved after the break, with Igor Thiago squandering their best chance when his heavy touch allowed Gianluigi Donnarumma to smother the ball.

Michael Kayode also came close, heading just over from a corner in the dying minutes.

Man City, though, remained compact as Guardiola’s men have now gone six league matches unbeaten, showing the kind of steel expected from title contenders.

With the win, Manchester City sit just three points behind Arsenal and two behind Liverpool, keeping the Premier League title race as tight as ever.

