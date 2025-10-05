Kelechi Iheanacho netted his third goal in five games as Celtic beat Motherwell 3-2 in the Scottish Premiership

The 29-year-old Nigerian forward has reignited his confidence since leaving Sevilla for the Scottish champions this summer

Iheanacho’s form sends a strong message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers

Kelechi Iheanacho has reminded everyone, including Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, that he is far from done.

The 29-year-old Nigerian forward found the net again for Celtic, scoring in their 3-2 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, just days after being left out of Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin.

Kelechi Iheanacho converts his penalty for Celtic versus Motherwell. Photo by Ross MacDonald

Source: Getty Images

The goal, a composed penalty in the 27th minute, underlined Iheanacho’s return to form since his move to Celtic, Daily Post reports.

With three goals in five appearances, the former Manchester City and Leicester forward seems to be making his strongest case yet for a recall to the Super Eagles.

Iheanacho’s redemption story in Scotland

After a tough spell at Sevilla that saw him lose both form and confidence, Iheanacho’s decision to join Celtic in the summer has proven to be a turning point.

Under Brendan Rodgers, the Nigerian forward seems to have rediscovered his sharpness in front of goal and that signature composure that once made him one of the Super Eagles’ most trusted finishers.

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored three goals since joining Celtic from Sevilla in the summer. Photo by Craig Williamson

Source: Getty Images

Against Motherwell, Iheanacho’s penalty opened the scoring and set the tone for a thrilling game.

Although he was substituted 12 minutes from time for Michel-Ange Balikwisha, his contribution was crucial in ending Celtic’s three-game winless streak and cutting the gap to league leaders Hearts to just two points.

For a player who has had to fight his way back, Iheanacho’s recent performances scream that he is getting back to being in his best form.

A silent message to Eric Chelle

While Eric Chelle finalises preparations for Nigeria’s decisive World Cup qualifiers, Iheanacho’s form sends a not-so-subtle reminder of his quality.

Despite his recent omission from Nigeria’s 23-man squad, the 29-year-old forward’s recent scoring consistency in Scotland could force Chelle to reconsider future selections, especially with the Super Eagles in desperate need of goals and leadership in attack.

His performances are beginning to draw attention from fans, many of whom believe the Celtic forward’s current form justifies another shot in the national team.

Nigeria’s World Cup hopes hang in the balance

On the other hand, the Super Eagles’ road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains tense.

After FIFA’s ruling to dock South Africa three points, Nigeria now sits third in Group C with 11 points, three points behind Benin and South Africa, as seen on FIFA's official website.

With only two games left, every match counts, and every goal could make the difference between qualification and heartbreak.

The Super Eagles will tackle Lesotho on October 10 before facing Benin four days later in two must-win matches for Eric Chelle’s team.

What Rodgers said about Iheancho

