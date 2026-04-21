Breaking: Fresh Twist as Lawmakers Defect to ADC from APC, PDP, LP Ahead of 2027
Three members of the house of representatives have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 elections.
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Thaddeus Attah (Eti-Osa federal constituency, Lagos), Usman Zubairu (Birnin Gwari/Giwa federal constituency, Kaduna), and Sani Noma (Argungu/Augie federal constituency, Kebbi) left the Labour Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ADC, respectively.
In Niger state, Abubakar Buba (Chanchaga federal constituency) and Ibrahim Mohammed (Bunza/Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo federal constituency, Kebbi) moved from the PDP to the APC, the Cable reported.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944