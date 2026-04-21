Three members of the house of representatives have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Thaddeus Attah (Eti-Osa federal constituency, Lagos), Usman Zubairu (Birnin Gwari/Giwa federal constituency, Kaduna), and Sani Noma (Argungu/Augie federal constituency, Kebbi) left the Labour Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ADC, respectively.

In Niger state, Abubakar Buba (Chanchaga federal constituency) and Ibrahim Mohammed (Bunza/Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo federal constituency, Kebbi) moved from the PDP to the APC, the Cable reported.

Source: Legit.ng