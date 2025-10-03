Segun Odegbami has urged the Super Eagles to do everything possible to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The qualifiers are back as Nigeria take on Lesotho on October 10 before hosting the Benin Republic four days later

The Cheetahs of Benin lead the group with 14 points, but with a better goal difference ahead of South Africa, while Nigeria are third with 11 points

Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami has sent an inspiring message to the Super Eagles as they head into the final phase of the World Cup qualifiers.

The three-time African champions are on the verge of missing out on the global showpiece to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Nigeria have struggled in the qualifiers, having managed just two wins from eight matches, leaving them third in the CAF qualification group C with 11 points.

Segun Odegbami has explained why it is important for Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Photo: Paul Gilham.

Source: Getty Images

Benin Republic lead the standings with 14 points, with a better goal difference ahead of South Africa, who were stripped of three points and three goals, per All Nigeria Soccer.

The Super Eagles take on Lesotho on October 10 and then play their final match of the campaign against Benin four days later.

Head coach Eric Chelle has released the list of invited players for both matches, and Odegbami has urged the squad to rise to the occasion.

Speaking at an event themed 'The Role of Sports in Global Geo-Politics', the "Mathematical' emphasised that the game of football holds immense potential as a unifying and political tool. He said:

"It is going to be unthinkable that in the past two years we have presented the two greatest players in Africa, and we cannot qualify for the World Cup. Let's support the Super Eagles, let's believe in them.

"Let them go there and win, and see how the transformation of Nigeria would not start from the Super Eagles."

He recalled when Nigeria boycotted the Olympic Games in 1976, when the country spearheaded a boycott to protest the IOC's decision over 'failure to stand against apartheid'.

Odegbami maintained that it is important for Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, saying it would provide Africa with a stronger voice in world affairs.

He called on the top players in the national team, particularly William Troost-Ekong, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Victor Osimhen, Stanley Nwabali, Ola Aina and Tolu Arokodare to rise to the challenge.

The former winger, who was part of the Nigerian team that won the AFCON tournament in 1980, also referenced boxer Anthony Joshua, athletics champion Tobi Amusan and long jumper Ese Brume.

NFF optimistic of World Cup ticket

Meanwhile, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has maintained that the Super Eagles will do everything possible to pick an automatic ticket to the Mundial.

Ahead of the game against Lesotho, Ibrahim Gusau stated that the NFF and Super Eagles will do everything to pick a ticket to the global showpiece.

He said via TNUK:

"We will do our best to make sure that Nigeria qualifies for the World Cup."

Segun Odegbami for the Super Eagles in the AFCON tournament in 1980. Photo: Peter Robinson

Source: Getty Images

