Pedri has criticised Barcelona’s lack of structure and intensity after the Catalans suffered a 4-1 defeat to Sevilla

The Spanish midfielder called for honesty and accountability from his teammates after their embarrassing loss

Barcelona slipped to second behind arch-rivals in La Liga as pressure mounts on Hansi Flick

Barcelona midfielder Pedri did not hold back after the reigning La Liga champions suffered a shocking 4-1 defeat to Sevilla on Sunday, calling out his teammates for their poor display.

The Catalan side were outplayed in every department, with Marcus Rashford’s lone goal proving nothing more than a consolation in a match that exposed major cracks in Hansi Flick’s system.

Speaking after the game, a visibly frustrated Pedri criticised Barcelona’s lack of structure and energy, insisting the Catalans failed to respond to Sevilla’s intensity, Daily Post reports.

“We are lacking many things, honestly. With the ball, we didn’t know how to break their man-to-man pressure. We also lacked intensity in defense,” the 21-year-old midfielder said in his post-match interview.

Pedri went on to say that Barcelona’s first-half performance was among their worst under Flick.

“The team was bad in the first half. I think we have not played a match this poorly before. We need to be honest with ourselves.”

Pedri’s comments reflect the growing unrest within the Barcelona squad after a run of inconsistent results that has seen their title defence stumble.

Sevilla exposes Barcelona’s weaknesses

Sevilla entered the game as underdogs but delivered one of their best performances of the season, as they capitalised on Barcelona’s defensive errors and punished their slow transitions.

Every attack from the hosts carried intent, while Barcelona struggled to maintain possession or create meaningful chances.

Hansi Flick’s men looked disjointed in midfield and exposed at the back.

Despite Rashford’s goal briefly sparking hope, Sevilla dominated proceedings with superior energy and organisation.

The defeat leaves Flick under mounting pressure to steady the ship, especially with crucial matches against Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid still to come.

This latest setback continues a worrying pattern for Barcelona, who have now conceded eight goals in their last three league games.

Barcelona lose ground in La Liga race

With the loss, Barcelona dropped valuable points in the title race and now sits second in the La Liga table, trailing arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The defeat could prove costly in their bid to retain the league title, as questions mount over Flick’s tactical decisions.

Fans have echoed Pedri’s sentiments, calling for greater leadership on the pitch as the Catalan giants continue to struggle in recent matches.

Flick, who took over from Xavi earlier this season, now faces one of his biggest challenges yet, which is restoring confidence in a side that looks increasingly vulnerable against high-intensity opposition.

Akor shines against Barcelona

