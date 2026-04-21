Quest Merchant Bank has rebranded to enhance its competitive edge in the global financial landscape

Afolabi Olorode emphasised that the new identity reflects the bank's future-focused trajectory

Rebranding aims to strengthen client support amid volatile economic conditions

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

After the sell-off by former owners, First HoldCo, Quest Merchant Bank Limited has officially unveiled a brand new identity.

The move, the bank said, aims to reposition it as it transitions into a new phase of strategic growth to boost its competitive edge in the global financial landscape.

Quest Merchant Bank MD/CEO. Afolabi Olorode outlines a new path for a new future. Credit: Quest Merchant Bank

Source: Facebook

A new name, a new identity for growth

The bank announced the unveiling in a statement on Sunday, April 19, 2026, following a recent name change, which serves as a visual confirmation of its evolving role as a specialised collaborator for institutions and high-net-worth persons.

The new identity aims to reflect the financial institution's commitment to providing insight-driven financial solutions.

Experts say that by sharpening its focus on disciplined value creation, the bank aims to navigate the modern market terrain with greater punch.

Quest Merchant Bank disclosed that the new look brings its core strength, measured decision-making and strong management into sharper focus while hyping its dedication to digital transformation and innovation.

Quest Merchant Bank hypes its core values

A report by Punch quoted the bank’s acting Managing Director/CEO, Afolabi Olorode, as saying that the shift is more than aesthetic but a statement of its long-term trajectory.

He said:

“Our new brand identity represents an important step in our journey as Quest Merchant Bank. It reflects both who we are and where we are headed, an institution grounded in experience yet firmly focused on the future.”

Quest Merchant Bank provides corporate and investment banking, global and wealth management services, as it focuses on guiding customers through volatile economic conditions.

The financial institution’s management said that the rebranding will be progressively incorporated across all touchpoints to align with its physical and digital presence, with high ambitions.

Quest Merchant Bank’s history and way forward

“As we continue to evolve, our priority remains to provide our clients with the clarity, confidence, and strategic support they need to achieve their long-term objectives,” Olorode said.

Quest Merchant Bank, formerly FBN Quest Merchant Bank, was sold by First HoldCo, the parent company of First Bank, in 2025.

First HoldCo announced its divestment from the financial institution as it focuses on core banking and the just-concluded recapitalisation programme by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Olayemi Cardoso-led CBN approves name change and rebranding for Quest Merchant Bank. Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

Experts say that Quest Merchant Bank is trying to reposition itself as a strong contender in Nigeria’s merchant banking industry.

Quest Merchant Bank clears N50bn capital hurdle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Quest Merchant Bank Limited has successfully met the N50 billion minimum capital requirement set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for merchant banks, marking a major milestone in the bank’s transformation after its exit from First HoldCo.

The achievement positions the financial institution among merchant banks that have scaled the regulatory hurdle as the apex bank pushes a sweeping recapitalisation drive across Nigeria’s banking sector.

The CBN introduced the directive to strengthen the financial system, boost banks’ lending capacity and ensure institutions are well-capitalised to support economic growth.

Source: Legit.ng