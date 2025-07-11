Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of Manchester United for several months, but negotiations hang in the balance

Having completed his season-long loan deal with Turkish club Galatasaray, the forward is set to return to his parent club Napoli

Galatasaray are prepared to offer €16 million net per season, a figure that Manchester United are unlikely to match at this time

Football transfer expert Romano Fabrizio has disclosed that Manchester United are no longer interested in Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.

The striker is expected to return to his parent club, Napoli, after a successful season-long loan deal with Turkish club Galatasaray last season.

English Premier League giants Manchester United have been making efforts to land the Nigerian, but somehow the deal will not just pull through.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray looks on during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Bodrum on April 20, 2025, in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

According to Romano, United will no longer pursue the forward's signing due to financial constraints, per All Nigeria Soccer.

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year earns €12 million net annually, but Galatasaray are prepared to offer €16 million net per season, a figure that would make him one of Europe’s highest-paid players.

Manchester United are hesitant to match these figures as it would disrupt their current wage structure.

Romano noted on YouTube that the €75 million transfer fee and Osimhen’s salary demands are key barriers for United.

While Galatasaray and Napoli have agreed on the release clause, the Turkish club continue to prepare a staggered payment plan and bank guarantees to finalise the transfer.

Napoli rejects Galatasaray's bid for Osimhen

Meanwhile, Napoli have rejected a third bid from Galatasaray for Victor Osimhen after the Super Eagles striker accepted the Turkish club’s personal terms proposal.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, and midway through his time at the club, they decided to sign him permanently and have been making moves to raise the finance.

Galatasaray’s third bid meets the player's release clause, but Napoli, the Serie A champions, rejected the Turkish club’s proposed payment structure.

They offered to pay in five instalments over five years, while Napoli insist on a single immediate payment or a bank guarantee, which Galatasaray cannot provide.

Napoli’s rejection of Galatasaray’s payment plan has opened the door for Saudi club Al-Hilal, who are prepared to pay the player's release clause in full.

However, Osimhen has ruled out a move to the Saudi club. Fabrizio Romano reports that Galatasaray’s vice president, Abdullah Kavukcu, and agent George Gardi will meet with Napoli today to seek a resolution.

Osimhen opens up on his turning point

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen recently explained the day his life changed and he began his journey to stardom from poverty, and thus began his football career.

He was in a training session at the National Stadium in Lagos when he was told to go for U17 trials in preparation for the WAFU B tournament in Togo, during which he first saw former Nigerian international and national youth team head coach Emmanuel Amuneke.

Source: Legit.ng