Victor Osimhen has decided to join Galatasaray ahead of the 2025/26 season, after informing Napoli of his departure.

The Nigerian international fell out with the Italian giants following the arrival of coach Antonio Conte and Romelu Lukaku.

The 26-year-old Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray after Napoli botched his proposed transfers to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal last summer.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League against Tottenham Hotspur at Rams Park in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year had a successful loan spell with Yellow-Reds, scoring 37 goals and providing eight assists, and helping the club win the Turkish Super League and Ziraat Turkish Cup.

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal made multiple proposals up to €45 million per season, before and during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which Osimhen rejected, according to One Football.

Turkish giants made an offer worth €26 million per season, but recent reports claimed their proposal was worth €16 million per season, more than he currently earns at Napoli.

The AFCON silver medallist was on the radar of Manchester United as Ruben Amorim needed a striker who would change the future of the club in the coming season.

What will Osimhen earn at Galatasaray?

According to centredevils, Osimhen ha agreed to a four-year contract with Galatasaray, earning around £14 million (₦29 million) per season.

It is gathered that the Turkish giants are waiting for proper documentation before Osimhen's announcement is officially in Istanbul, per Gianluca Di Marzo.

The Nigerian international joined Galatasaray on loan for £6 million in the 2023/24 season.

Osimhen joined Napoli in 2020 and played 133 games for the Serie A club, scoring 76 times, helping the club to win their first Scudetto since 1990, per ESPN.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super League match against Kasimpasa in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Pundit lauds Osimhen

Popular Turkish commentator Bulent Timurlenk has praised Victor Osimhen for rejecting lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia ahead of Galatasaray.

He said a move to the Saudi Pro League would have earned him generational wealth but instead decided to remain in Istanbul. He said:

"Assuming Victor Osimhen went to Saudi Arabia, he would have earned €160 million, which would have taken care of himself and three generations of his relatives, but instead he chose to stay at Galatasaray,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

Ferdinand blasts Man Utd over Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hit out at his former club for letting the opportunity to sign a world-class striker go for cheap when they are in dire need of a goalscorer.

The Red Devils scored 44 Premier League goals last season, seven more than the Super Eagles forward managed in all competitions for the Turkish champions.

He described Galatasaray’s offer of £50 million for Osimhen as “absolute peanuts in today's market”, adding that he would be disappointed if they bag such when Manchester United are crying out for a striker.

Source: Legit.ng