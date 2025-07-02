Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is the biggest Nigerian footballer and one of the best strikers in Africa

Victor Osimhen has opened up on the 15 minutes that changed the trajectory of his career and his life from the slum of Olusosun to global stardom.

Osimhen grew up in poverty in Olusosun, a remote community in Lagos, the last born of six kids and did menial and dirty jobs before he got his big break.

His breakthrough came when he represented the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup in Chile, where he won the Golden Boot with a record-breaking 10 goals.

Osimhen opens up on his turning point

The Napoli striker has explained the day his life changed and he began his journey to stardom from poverty, and thus began his football career.

He was training at Surulere national stadium and was informed by a guy to go for U17 trials in preparation for the WAFU B tournament in Togo, during which he first saw Emmanuel Amuneke.

He travelled to Abuja for the trials after Amuneke had said whoever is confident that he was good should come and would be selected without knowing anyone.

“On the third day, which was the final day, we were given 15 minutes to show what we could do. It was tiring and exhausting because of the sun,” he told Daddy Freeze.

“I scored two goals in that 15 minutes, and we were told to go. I was happy it's all over, and I would be going back to Lagos. But I heard ‘that guy on green’ and that was me.”

“He [Amuneke] told me to go and sit down. That call ‘come back’, that was the turning point in my life, that was how I started this thing called career.”

After the U17 World Cup, German Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg signed him to a professional contract, but he struggled to break into the team and dealt with adaptation problems in Europe.

He went on loan to Belgian club Royal Charleroi in 2018 and impressed. The club signed him permanently but sold him immediately to French club LOSC Lille.

Osimhen scored 13 goals in the COVID-truncated season for Lille and earned an African record €81 million move to SSC Napoli, where he announced himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the striker and Napoli will part ways this summer, and he has set a date to confirm his next club after spending last season on loan at Galatasaray.

Antonio Conte demotes Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte reportedly demoted Osimhen to Napoli's youth team ahead of his return to the club for pre-season medical checks on July 14.

Osimhen officially ended his season-long loan spell at Galatasaray on June 30 and will join Napoli for pre-season preparations unless he has joined a new club before then.

