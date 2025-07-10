Victor Osimhen's proposed move to Galatasaray is currently on hold after Napoli walked out of negotiations

Osimhen accepted Galatasaray's offer as he is keen to continue at the club where he spent last season on loan

Al-Hilal and other top European clubs are monitoring the progress of the deal and waiting for opportunities

Victor Osimhen's proposed move to Galatasaray is in serious danger of collapsing after Napoli and the Turkish champions are yet to find an agreement over the payment structure.

Osimhen’s relationship with Napoli is totally broken after last summer's transfer window, during which he swore to never play for the club again after they blocked multiple transfers.

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's win over Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Napoli's excessive demands broke down his proposed transfers to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, while the player couldn't agree on personal terms with Chelsea.

He joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan after the summer window closed and impressed during his spell. He scored 37 goals and provided eight assists.

The Turkish champions decided midway through his loan spell that they would make the deal permanent and have made efforts to find the required finances.

Gala reportedly made a proposal worth €16 million per season to the Super Eagles forward last month, but he left it pending before travelling for his holiday in Nigeria.

According to Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, the striker said yes to the Ziraat Turkish Cup champions earlier this week, reportedly turning down Saudi and other European clubs.

However, Napoli and Galatasaray still had to agree on a fee as the Italian Serie A champion was unwilling to accept any penny below his €75 million release clause.

Napoli blocks Osimhen's move to Galatasaray

The two clubs have been locked in negotiations since Monday, but have not found an agreement on the fee. Napoli rejected Galatasaray's first two offers worth €55mil and €60mil.

Gala eventually chose to pay the €75 million, but in five instalments, which Napoli again rejected as they want all the fee in one payment, which the Turkish can't afford.

According to Di Marzio, the Neapolitans eventually requested a bank guarantee, which they were unable to provide, thus, Napoli blocked the transfer until it is provided.

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's win over Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

The deal will not proceed unless the Turkish club provides it, but with the commitment they have shown towards the Osimhen matter, it is more likely to be resolved.

Galatasaray need the Osimhen deal to go through after Alvaro Morata left to join Como and Mauro Icardi who is just returning from an ACL injury is unlikely to hit the ground running on time.

Napoli reject multiple bids

Legit.ng previously reported that Napoli rejected multiple bids from Galatasaray for Victor Osimhen after the Super Eagles forward accepted to join the Turkish club.

Galatasaray’s initial offer of €50 million plus €5 million was swiftly turned down, and a second offer of €60 million was also rejected, with the Italians holding out for his full release clause.

