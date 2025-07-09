Napoli have rejected a third bid from Galatasaray for Victor Osimhen as negotiations continue for the striker

Osimhen said yes to Galatasaray's proposal after leaving it pending before he travelled to Nigeria for a holiday

The Italian Serie A champions have rejected a third proposal from the Turkish Super League champions

Napoli have rejected a third bid from Galatasaray for Victor Osimhen after the Super Eagles striker accepted the Turkish club’s personal terms proposal.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, and midway through his time at the club, they decided to sign him permanently and have been making moves to raise the finance.

He netted an impressive 37 goals in all competitions for the Turkish champions, alerting top European clubs, though none of them followed through with a concrete offer.

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal made multiple proposals up to €45 million per season, which Osimhen rejected and closed the door on negotiations.

Galatasaray made an offer worth €26 million per season, but recent reports claimed their proposal was worth €16 million per season, more than he currently earns at Napoli.

Napoli rejected Galatasaray’s third bid

The forward accepted Galatasaray's proposal on Monday, having received it before he left for his home country, Nigeria, for his postseason holiday last month.

Gala immediately entered negotiations with Napoli to agree on a fee, as they are unwilling to trigger his €75 million release clause. Their first two offers of €55mil and €5mil add-ons, and €60mil were swiftly rejected.

According to Foot Mercato, Galatasaray’s third offer matches the €75 million release clause, but the Italian Serie A champions rejected the Turkish champions’ payment structure.

The Lions reportedly want to pay in five instalments over five years, but the Neapolitans want one immediate payment or a bank guarantee, which they are unable to provide.

Napoli's recent move is seen as an avenue for Al-Hilal, which are ready to pay the release clause once, to return to the table, but Osimhen has closed the door on the Saudis.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray’s vice president, Abdullah Kavukcu, and agent George Gardi will be in negotiations with Napoli today to find a solution..

Turkish pundit predicts Osimhen’s future

Turkish football commentator Bulent Timurlenk applauded Osimhen for choosing Galatasaray over the lucrative offer from Al-Hilal and predicted that he will earn a move to a top European club in two years.

“If Osimhen went to Saudi Arabia, he would have earned €160 million. He could have taken care of not only himself but also three generations of his relatives, but instead he chose to stay at Galatasaray,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

“I believe Osimhen could be playing for one of the six or seven biggest teams in Europe in a year or two. Galatasaray may be able to profit from Osimhen in the future.”

Oliseh against Osimhen's move to Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that Sunday Oliseh spoke against Osimhen joining Galatasaray after reports that the Super Eagles forward has accepted the club's proposal.

Oliseh believes that the Napoli striker should find his way to the Premier League, or else he would have regrets spending his prime in the Turkish Super League.

