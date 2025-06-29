Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has named his favourite Nigerian food cooked by his mum

Zirkzee was born in the Netherlands to a Dutch father and a Nigerian mother, thus eligible for both nations

The striker is entering his second season at Manchester United after joining from Bologna under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has Nigerian blood in him through his mother, and he has disclosed his favourite food cooked by his mum.

Zirkzee was born in the Netherlands to a Dutch father and is also eligible to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria through his mother, though he plays for the Europeans.

He starred for Bologna in the 2023/24 season, helping the club qualify for the UEFA Champions League under Thiago Motta before earning a move to Manchester United.

His first season with the Red Devils was underwhelming, alongside many other first-team stars, culminating in the worst season in the club's history in many decades.

Zirkzee names his favourite Nigerian food

The striker, though, has spent the majority of his life in Europe, lives the Nigerian way because of his mother, and has named a Nigerian food as his favourite to eat for dinner.

“Favourite dinner? My mom’s food, rice and stew, Nigerian spicy,” he said as quoted by United Truthful.

A few fans were unaware he had Nigerian roots, while those from his tribe hailed him in the comments section.

@FranciscoBrainy wrote:

“Wow... No wonder he's got that never say die mentality... Our Nigerian boy.”

@poetclem wrote:

“OROBOSA my esan brother.”

@utdjaymar wrote:

“So he’s Nigerian, yeah he’s got lifelong backing from me.”

@contempoafrican wrote:

“Didn’t think I could like him any more, but here goes! 😂”

His middle name Orobosa, is from the Isoko tribe of Edo State in Nigeria, and it means “It's in God's hands” or “In the hands of God.”

Why Zirkzee didn't play for Nigeria

Zirkzee is cap-tied with the Netherlands and represented the country at the 2024 European Championships, making the final list after Teun Koopmeiners, who got injured.

Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr approached the young Zirkzee to switch his international allegiance, but he eventually played for the country of his birth.

Speaking in an interview quoted by OwnGoal Nigeria, he confirmed he asked Rohr for more time, but his dream has always been to represent the Oranje.

“I was very young when I met with the coach of Nigeria. Around 18 or so and he told me what his plans with me in the team look like, and I asked for time to make a decision,” he said.

“My desire has always been to play for the Netherlands, and I am glad it finally came to pass at the Euros, but I am grateful for the approach from Nigeria.”

Zirkzee and Obi share playful moment

Legit.ng previously reported that Zirkzee and Chido Obi shared a playful moment inside the Manchester United dressing room, during which they called each other oga.

The two forwards are some of the players of Nigerian descent at the club, and they took their camaraderie to social media, displaying communication inspired by their roots.

