Felix Nmecha has revealed he once dreamt of playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, inspired by Obafemi Martins

Now a German international, Nmecha says he still supports the Super Eagles and feels strongly connected to Nigeria

The Borussia Dortmund star credits his journey from Manchester City's academy to international football to hard work

Felix Nmecha, one of Borussia Dortmund’s rising midfield stars, has opened up about his international journey, and how it could have gone very differently.

Speaking at the Club World Cup, the 24-year-old revealed that as a child, his dream was to wear the green and white of the Super Eagles, inspired by Nigerian football legend Obafemi Martins.

Born in Hamburg to a German mother and Nigerian father, Nmecha’s early years were filled with the influence of both cultures.

However, his move to England at age six saw him and his brother Lukas grow up in the football-rich environment of Manchester, where they were eventually scouted by Manchester City.

While his path led him to the German national team, earning his first senior cap in March 2023, Nmecha says Nigeria still holds a big place in his heart, OwnGoal Nigeria reports.

“I remember the first shirt I had was from Obafemi Martins, and he was obviously Nigerian,” Nmecha said. “So that Nigerian shirt—I had that in mind.”

“When it’s the AFCON and stuff, I’m always supporting, of course. I definitely still feel connected to the country,” he said.

A journey from Manchester to Dortmund

After relocating to Manchester with his family, Nmecha joined Manchester City's youth academy alongside his brother and quickly rose through the ranks.

His development under Pep Guardiola’s watchful eye saw him named in the matchday squad for a Champions League game in 2018, a moment that signalled big things ahead.

However, his journey was not without setbacks because Nmecha’s 2019/20 season was marred by a long-term injury, and the COVID-19 pandemic further disrupted his growth.

Still, the German international bounced back with strong performances, earning a move to Wolfsburg before Borussia Dortmund signed him on a five-year contract in July 2023, per Transfermarkt.

At Dortmund, Nmecha is quickly becoming a key figure. His dynamic presence in midfield has caught the eye, not just of club fans but also the German national team selectors.

Still rooted in his Nigerian heritage

Despite choosing to represent Germany at the international level, Nmecha has not turned his back on his Nigerian heritage.

For the 24-year-old midfielder, choosing Germany was a matter of opportunity and timing, but his heart still beats for Nigeria.

His public support for the Super Eagles during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and his acknowledgement of childhood heroes like Martins show a deep-rooted connection.

