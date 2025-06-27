Barcelona and Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal rents a yacht worth ₦9 million daily while vacationing in Ibiza

The 17-year-old Barcelona star has been seen partying with close friends and ladies after the football season

Fans have reacted online, with many surprised by the luxury lifestyle of such a young footballer

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal is currently living his best life on the beautiful island of Ibiza, and Nigerian fans can’t stop talking about it.

The 17-year-old winger, fresh from international and club duties, has taken some well-deserved time off, but the price of his relaxation is what’s making headlines.

Lamine Yamal has flown back to Spain, where he is enjoying his time on the vacation Island of Ibiza. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

According to a post by Pooja on X (formerly Twitter), Yamal is renting a private luxury yacht at a whopping €5,000 per day, which translates to ₦9 million daily in Nigerian currency.

Photos circulating online show the teenage football star cruising around Ibiza with friends and a few ladies, shirtless and vibing to music.

To many fans, the sheer amount he is spending daily is staggering. “₦9 million per day? That’s someone’s whole life savings!” one commenter wrote on social media.

Fans react to Yamal's lavish spending

Yamal, who turns 18 next month, has clearly decided to enjoy the final days of his teenage years in full throttle.

The photos from the vacation show him in high spirits, dancing, laughing, and soaking up the sun with his squad on the high seas, as reported by Tribuna.

The reactions have been mixed. While many fans praised him for reaping the rewards of his hard work, others were baffled by his extravagance.

Some questioned whether such a young player should be living such a flashy lifestyle so early in his career.

One fan tweeted:

“Football is truly the way. At 17, I was still fighting with NEPA for light, and this guy is burning ₦9 million a day.”

Ifeanyichukwu also reacted:

“Not big for him na we dey calculate ham for naira make ham big for our eyes.”

Olasunkanmi posted:

“Boy have started winning at 17.”

Another fan reacted:

“He has the money, let him flex it”

Is it too much too soon?

Yamal is regarded as one of Barcelona’s brightest prospects, having already impressed at club and national level.

The teenager recently signed a contract extension with Barcelona, keeping him at the club until 2031, Sports Illustrated reports.

Lamine Yamal stands to become the highest-paid player at Barcelona after penning a seven-year deal. Photo by Judith Cartiel

The new deal also makes him one of Barcelona’s top earners, with a base salary of €15 million per season, potentially rising to €20 million with bonuses.

This extension comes after his previous contract, which was set to expire in 2026, was upgraded due to his impressive performances.

After a demanding season, it is understandable Yamal would want to decompress before pre-season training resumes in early July.

But the ₦9 million-a-day rental has sparked broader conversations among supporters about wealth, fame, and the growing gap between average youth lifestyles.

Yamal reacts after dating rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yamal has broken his silence after social media rumours that he is dating a woman who is 13 years his senior.

Yamal sparked controversy earlier this week after he was spotted on vacation on the Island of Sicily in Italy with a 30-year-old Spanish flight attendant turned YouTuber, Fati Vazquez.

The two were at the same resort for vacation after Spain lost the UEFA Nations League final to Portugal, and fans sparked rumours that the two are romantically involved.

