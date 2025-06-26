Odumodublvck has claimed his hit single Declan Rice is the most impactful Nigerian hip-hop song in 20 years

The rapper said critics calling him “not a rapper” are intimidated by his rise, and God will punish them

He defended his multilingual rap style, insists he's versatile, and influences a new generation

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck is back in the headlines, and this time, he’s taking no prisoners.

The Declan Rice hitmaker has slammed critics of his unconventional rap style, claiming their hate stems from “intimidation” and “ungodly jealousy.”

In an interview with The Beat 99.9 FM in Lagos, the Abuja-born rapper didn’t hold back as he boldly declared that no other Nigerian rap song in the last two decades matches the cultural and digital influence of his 2023 breakout anthem Declan Rice.

Odumodublvck names Declan Rice the greatest Naija rap song. Photos: @odumodublvck/@olamide/@miabaga/IG

Source: Instagram

The rapper asked:

“Which hip-hop song has had more impact in the last 20 years? In the history of Nigerian hip-hop, no Nigerian song has had more impact in the world like Declan Rice.”

The rapper pointed to how the hit track was used by Arsenal FC to unveil the club’s record-signing, Declan Rice, in July 2023, describing it as the "biggest digital asset on Arsenal Football Club ever on social media."

While many have questioned whether his style qualifies as true hip-hop, Odumodublvck was unapologetic in his response:

“They said I’m not a rapper. That’s a fallacy. That’s ungrateful. And God will punish all of them"

Known for blending street slang, vernacular, and a gritty fusion of Afrobeats and grime, Odumodublvck insisted his influence is reshaping the sound of Nigerian hip-hop and inspiring a new generation of rappers.

He stated:

“If aspiring rappers try to sound like me, they often get discouraged by negative comments. But we’ve delivered A1 verses in every language — English, vernacular, patois. They want to talk down on it because they feel intimidated.”

Odumodublvck also name-dropped his recent collaborations, including Good Devil Wells White with Larry G, to showcase his range and prove that he isn’t boxed into one sound.

See the video here:

Netizens react to Odumodu's claims

See how netizens are reacting to Odumodublvck’s claims:

@NaijaRapHead:

“Respect to Odumodu, but let’s not disrespect legends like Mode9 and MI Abaga. Know your roots!”

@BurnaStan007:

“He said what he said! Declan Rice was a global moment. Haters can stay mad.”

@ZinoRealTalk:

“Declan Rice is a vibe, no lie. But calling it the biggest in 20 years? That’s a big reach.”

@billionaire_minds:

“Na every new artiste go talk say dem be GOAT. Just calm down and build legacy abeg.”

@ViralVeezy:

“Odumodublvck dey carry rap for head like say na personal beef. Bros just make your money quietly.”

Odumodublvck takes a big swipe at his critics in the interview. Photo: @odumodublvck/IG

Source: Instagram

Odumodu opens up on how Rema helped him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odumodublvck made a stunning revelation about Mavin star Rema in a newly surfaced interview.

In the viral video, the rapper claimed that Rema gifted him N40 million to shoot the music video for his track "Pity This Boy", despite industry warnings that he shouldn’t release his song on the same day as the "Calm Down" hitmaker

The rapper said that even though many industry insiders told him it would be a bad move to compete with Rema’s drop, he followed his instinct, and it paid off unexpectedly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng