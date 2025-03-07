Joshua Zirkzee scored his first Europa League goal for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad

Chido Obi and Zirkzee shared a funny exchange on Instagram, embracing their Nigerian roots

Obi, left out of the Europa League squad, is now fresh to face Arsenal in a crucial Premier League clash

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee played a crucial role in the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League.

The Dutch-Nigerian striker opened the scoring with a well-taken shot that caught goalkeeper Alex Remiro off guard.

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee scored the goal in the team’s 1-1 draw away at Real Sociedad. Photo by Ash Donelon

Source: Getty Images

Although the goal wasn’t a textbook strike, its pace and execution were enough to beat the Sociedad defense to give Manchester United the lead.

Unfortunately for the Old Trafford club, a controversial penalty decision allowed the Spanish side to equalise, setting up an intense return leg at Old Trafford.

According to United In Focus, the strike marked Zirkzee’s sixth goal of the season for Manchester United and his first in the Europa League, further proving his growth and adaptation under new manager Ruben Amorim.

Zirkzee's rising impact at Manchester United

Zirkzee has gradually evolved into an integral part of Amorim’s system.

The Dutch forward initially struggled to adapt but has since shown great improvement.

In December, Zirkzee was substituted just 35 minutes into a match against Newcastle, raising doubts about his role in the squad.

However, a recent injury to Amad Diallo forced a positional change, allowing Zirkzee to flourish in a new attacking role.

His contributions have been vital, and he will be expected to deliver again in the second leg at Old Trafford.

Obi and Zirkzee share a lighthearted moment

Despite missing the Europa League game due to an oversight in registration, Chido Obi, another Manchester United youngster of Nigerian descent, showed his support for Zirkzee.

Zirkzee has taken Chido Obi under his wing at Manchester United, and the camaraderie between the pair is evident. Photo by Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

After the match, Zirkzee posted a picture of himself preparing for kick-off on Instagram. Chido Obi playfully responded, teasingly calling him “My boy,” to which Zirkzee replied, “Oga.”

This humorous exchange, rooted in Nigerian slang, quickly caught the attention of fans, highlighting the bond between the two players.

Zirkzee has taken Obi under his wing, and their camaraderie might soon be reflected on the pitch.

With Obi fresh and ready to play, he could get the chance to face Arsenal in the Premier League, potentially following in Marcus Rashford’s footsteps by scoring his first league goal against the Gunners.

Chido Obi receives warning from Man United legend

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Manchester United forward Andy Cole has warned Nigerian-eligible talent Chido Obi-Martin to keep his head up by going through the ranks.

Cole, who came on as a 67th minute substitute during United's FA Cup clash with Fulham, detailed how the youngster can be successful at the Old Trafford as he continued to impress with the senior team.

Obi-Martin has made two Premier League appearances this season and he has been warned to maintain his cool in order to become a key figure at the Theatre of Dreams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng