Victor Boniface has struggled to make an impact for the Super Eagles since making his debut against Saudi Arabia in 2023

The Bayern Leverkusen forward failed to score a goal for Nigeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the absence of Victor Osimhen

A Nigerian journalist has openly told the striker to work on his personality on and off the pitch

Victor Osimhen has failed to impress Nigerians since he broke into the team in 2023.

The 24-year-old made his debut for the Super Eagles against Saudi Arabia in an international friendly, coming in for Nottingham Forest star Taiwo Awoniyi.

The former Union SG player struggled under former Nigeria coaches Jose Peseiro and Finidi George before the appointment of Eric Chelle.

Victor Boniface of Bayern Leverkusen gestures during 1. Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Boniface had an opportunity to cement his place as the number one striker in the absence of Victor Osimhen during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification matches, but failed to live up to expectations.

The UEFA Europa League runner-up came in as a substitute in Nigeria's 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo last March.

Another opportunity presented itself for Boniface during the international friendly against Russia, per AfroSportsNow.

The striker was named in the starting XI until the 61st minute before being replaced by Genk forward Tolu Arokodare, who scored an equaliser for Nigeria ten minutes later.

After the encounter, the Super Eagles forward reportedly announced his retirement from international football before deleting the post after public outcry, per Sun.

Boniface shares cryptic post

Victor Boniface has assured Nigerians that he will start scoring goals at the international tournament.

In a post on X, the 24-year-old is reacting to criticism of Nigerians who believe he is not good enough to wear the national team colours.

As seen in a video, the former Union SG was dribbling defenders before scoring goals for his current club. He wrote:

"Soon."

Victor Boniface of Bayern Leverkusen looks dejected during the Bundesliga match against VfL Bochum 1848 at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany. Photo by Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Boniface told about his problems

Nigerian journalist Edafe Matthew Eseoghene has cautioned Victor Boniface to work on his personality on the field, avoiding other distractions.

"Victor Boniface's problem in the Super Eagles is the same problem every other person has, he said on Elegbete TV Sports.

"For Boniface, we are doing two analyses about him. His personality off the field is overshadowing his personality on the field.

"I dislike it when a footballer is known not for the football he plays; I have a problem with that but his memes have taken over his football."

He said Boniface's records show he is a fantastic player at the club level.

"You cannot win the league in Norway, play in Belgium, sign for a club in Germany (winning the league), and feature in the UEFA Europa League final without knowing how to play football. The system we play in the Super Eagles is his problem."

"I know Boniface's story way more than some people. He thrives and performs well on twin strikers with Bayern Leverkusen. When another striker is next to him to knock the ball down. He is not as fast as Arokodare nd Osimhen but still has a place in the team."

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

@bigprofcnd15205 said:

"True abeg! Acting like a content creator! Footballers no Dey make noise…"

@ricky_chiekezie added:

"One of the most unserious footballers I've ever seen."

@blaq_whale wrote:

"Word. You either match your off field aura with your on field aura, or focus mainly on what you do on the picture. That's common sense."

English Premier League clubs race to sign Boniface

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Boniface is currently on the radar of West Ham United ahead of the summer transfer window.

While the Hammers prepare a bid for the Super Eagles striker, Newcastle United is also looking to strengthen their attack.

The former Real Sapphire player was on the Hammers’ radar 18 months ago, but Xabi Alonso’s team’s incredible form made the forward ‘off-limits’.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng