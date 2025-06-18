Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen wants to play for the Red Devils

The Nigerian international turned down €45m per year from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, with claims of wanting to remain in Europe.

The 26-year-old is currently in Nigeria for the holidays after a successful 2024/25 season with Galatasaray

Rio Ferdinand insists Manchester United need to sign Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils finished 15th in the 2024/25 English Premier League season, with 11 wins, 5 draws, and 22 losses, marking their worst ever league finish.

Manchester United also suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao, which means they will miss out on European football next season.

Osimhen waiting for Man United- Ferdinand

England International Rio Ferdinand said Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is waiting for the board of Manchester United to approach him with a better offer.

According to Metro, the UEFA Champions League winner said staunch fans are aware of his stance during the transfer window.

The 46-year-old noted that the former Lille forward has what it takes to turn the fortunes of the club after a disastrous outing in the 2024/25 season.

The six-time EPL winner said he is unaware if the club is still interested in the goal poacher. He said via Rio Ferdinand Presents:

"I am signing a number nine. They already know who I want. The people know, the comments know who I want, who I would go and get: Victor Osimhen.

"It look like he's turned down Al-Hilal, he must be waiting for Manchester United."

Victor Osimhen scored a total of 37 goals for Galatasaray in all competitions last season, winning a domestic double according to Punch.

The 26-year-old led Napoli to win the Serie A in the 2022/23 season after 33 years before falling out of favour with new manager Antonio Conte, who brought in Romelu Lukaku, per BBC.

Ferdinand comments on Cunha signing

FIFA Club World Cup winner Rio Ferdinand said the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers would strengthen the Manchester United squad.

According to Goal, the former United captain said the Brazilian forward is among the players he mentioned for the club to sign.

He said Brentford forward Bryan Mbenumo should be prioritised after a disappointing outing for the duo of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, who scored a total of seven goals in the 2024/25 season. He said:

"The problem is that I’ve been happy many times in transfer windows, and it’s gone wrong.

"If they get Mbeumo, I’d be very happy."

Ferdinand drums support for Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rio Ferdinand showed support for Nigeria at an AFCON competition.

The Super Eagles had defeated Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 on penalties during a tension-soaked semi-final game.

Ferdinand clutched a Nigeria jersey, hailing the Super Eagles, who moved on to the finals.

