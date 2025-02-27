Victor Boniface has been linked with West Ham United and Newcastle United ahead of the summer transfer window

The Super Eagles striker has scored a total of 29 goals in 49 appearances since joining Bayern Leverkusen in 2023

The 2024 Bundesliga champions rejected a €50m offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in January

Victor Boniface is currently on the radar of West Ham United ahead of the summer transfer window.

While the Hammers prepare a bid for the Super Eagles striker, Newcastle United is also looking to strengthen their attack.

West Ham, who have struggled to score goals in the Premier League under new manager Graham Potter, require the former Union SG player.

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface is likely to play in the English Premier League next summer.

Source: Getty Images

Boniface to West Ham?

The Nigerian forward has been made a priority by West Ham.

According to Soccernet, The Hammers have struggled to score goals this season, netting only 30 in the Premier League–one of the lowest in the league.

The former Real Sapphire player was on the Hammers’ radar 18 months ago, but Xabi Alonso’s team’s incredible form made the forward ‘off-limits’ per Claretandhugh.

The Hammers’ technical director Tim Steidte was reportedly been leading talks over the signing of the 24-year-old striker, who has taken the Bundesliga by storm in his debut season in the German topflight per Sky Sports.

Despite a three-month injury layoff, Boniface has netted 10 goals and provided one assist in just over 1,000 minutes of action this season.

West Ham United has made Boniface a priority, aiming to improve their attacking line under new manager Graham Potter.

Newcastle United wants Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface to replace Alexander Isak.

Source: Getty Images

Boniface wanted at Newcastle United?

Newcastle United are planning to replace the Super Eagles striker with Callum Wilson.

According to Bild, the veteran striker has entered the final six months of his contract, and he will likely depart from St. James’ Park as a free agent.

In addition, in-form Alexander Isak’s future remains uncertain with The Magpies

The Magpies have already made initial contact over a potential deal, and Boniface is reportedly open to a move to the Premier League.

Despite a three-month injury layoff, Boniface has netted 10 goals and provided one assist in just over 1,000 minutes of action this season per Transfermarket.

According to Hardtackle, the Bundesliga champions are open to selling at least one valuable player to reinvest the funds into the squad, while maintaining the strength of their first-team lineup.

What next for Boniface

Boniface’s future will have significant ramifications for both West Ham and Newcastle, with each club eager to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The Nigerian striker has been instrumental for Leverkusen, with 29 goals in 49 appearances since joining in 2023.

His decision will likely play a key role in either club's ambitions, as both teams aim to climb higher in the Premier League ranks and push for European football.

Boniface speaks on failed Saudi move

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles striker broke his silence following the collapse of his move to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Boniface put the uncertainty behind him, delivering impressive performances for Leverkusen.

The striker found the net in recent matches against Köln and Hoffenheim, reaffirming his commitment to the Bundesliga leaders.

