Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has opened up about his rise from a humble beginning to becoming one of the richest and highest-paid footballers in Nigeria.

Osimhen was born in Olusosun, a remote area of Lagos state, to Elder Patrick and Mrs Christianah Osimhen in 1998 as the youngest of six siblings.

His childhood was not rosy, and he did menial jobs alongside his football to support himself before breaking out at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup in Chile.

He helped Nigeria win the tournament and scored 10 goals to win the Golden Boot, a record that still stands and thus earned a move to German club VfL Wolfsburg.

He struggled to break into the team and also struggled with living in Europe. He got his breakthrough during a loan spell at Belgian club Royal Charleroi.

Osimhen moved from there to LOSC Lille, where he spent a season before earning a €81 million move to Napoli, a record for an African and has announced himself on the global stage.

Osimhen speaks about humble beginnings

The striker is on holiday in Nigeria and has been having fun to the fullest, visiting multiple places in Lagos and hanging out with celebrities and influencers.

His most recent host was Daddy Freeze, during which he had a sit-down interview with him and spoke about how he did menial jobs to help himself as a child.

“There's a building in front of my house, you know all these face me face you buildings, the upper part, I used to fetch water for people there for ₦80. Most of the time, I will wash gutters for them when the green things (algae) are coming out for ₦30,” he said as seen in a video on social media.

Daddy Freeze interjected him at the end, claiming that he is now worth $30 million, to which the Galatasaray forward did not dispute but instead smiled.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring Galatasaray's title-winning goal against Kayserispor. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

His current salary at Galatasaray is worth $131,000 after tax, making him the highest-paid Nigerian footballer in Europe, despite taking a pay cut to join the club on loan.

He will leave Napoli this summer and prefers to remain in Europe, and one of the stumbling blocks to joining a new club is his salary demands, as he does not want to reduce his salary.

According to Goal, the former Lille striker, despite demanding a high salary from European clubs, turned down a lucrative €45 million net salary offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

Osimhen buys ₦370m Lamborghini

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen bought Lamborghini Urus reportedly worth about ₦370 million to celebrate his 26th birthday in December 2024.

The striker cruised around in the car with many former players, including Odion Ighalo and Obafemi Martins, praying for him after buying the luxurious car.

