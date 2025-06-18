Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen and legend Obafemi Martins stole the show during a 5-a-side football match in Lagos on Tuesday night, June 17

The Galatasaray striker has been engaging in forms of exercise since he arrived in Nigeria for his holiday after a successful 2024/25 season.

The former Lille striker visited the pitch after attending the 36th birthday celebration of former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo

Victor Osimhen has spent quality time in Nigeria during his holidays after the 2024/25 season.

The 26-year-old, who is currently on loan to Galatasaray, won the Turkish League and Super Cup, scored a total of 37 goals, and provided eight assists.

Osimhen has reportedly made a new demand from Napoli ahead of his planned exit after spending four seasons with the club, winning one Serie A title (2022/23).

The FIFA U17 World Cup winner and Napoli have been in a tussle concerning his future since the 2023 summer transfer.

Top European clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus, and Manchester United, have shown interest in the Nigerian star, but Saudi side Al Hilal is applying the most pressure with a €45 million-per-year offer, per Haber.

Super Lig giants Fenerbahce have attempted to unsettle their rivals in the pursuit of Osimehn, but have been met with resistance, as the player is not considering them.

Osimhen partners Martins

For the first time, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen played on the same team as legendary Obafemi Martins in a five-a-side football match.

The combination of both players produced results as Osimhen scored a total of four goals within 20 minutes.

In a post on X, the Galatasaray forward took his time to thrill the onlookers, mesmerizing his opponents and showing off skills.

The 26-year-old made quick touches with his teammates before tapping in a goal with the crowd roaring and mentioning his name.

Obafemi Martins, on the other hand, provided assists for Osimhen before getting substituted.

During his playing days, Obafemi Martins, popularly known as Obagoal, was regarded as one of the fastest players in football.

The 40-year-old made his mark in the Italian Serie A in the early 2000s, winning the Serie A title, two Coppa Italia trophies, and the Supercoppa Italiana, per Transfermarkt.

The Inter Milan legend scored 18 goals for Nigeria, making him the Super Eagles' sixth all-time top scorer.

Victor Osimhen is currently second on the list with 25 goals, 12 behind the legendary Rashidi Yekini, per Nation Sports.

Mixed reaction trails Osimhen's goals

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video. Read them below:

Kumi Nana Kwame Felix said:

"No matter the hype and PR he will still stay at Gala."

Bayo Emmy"added:

"❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂😂 ᴛʜᴇ ᴏɪʟ ᴡᴇʏ ᴅᴇʏ ᴘᴜᴛ ғᴏʀ ʜɪᴍ ᴅᴏɴ ᴅᴇʏ ʙᴜʀɴ ʜᴏᴛ ʜᴏᴛ ʀᴇᴍᴀɪɴ ʙᴏɴɪ ғᴀᴄᴇ ᴏᴏᴏᴏᴏ."

Egoh Suarez wrote:

"Your fellow players dey go there community go play ball you no wan go your own community."

Ilozumba Orikovuoruchukwu Somtochukwu replied:

"Must he do what everybody is doing for people to love him."

Martins prays for Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football legend Obafemi Martins was spotted blessing Victor Osimhen's newly acquired Lamborghini Urus.

Martins prayed that the Galatasaray forward would not be involved in any accident with his new ride.

It was gathered that the former Lille of France striker picked up his latest ride from a car dealer in Lagos as he arrived in town for the holidays.

