Enzo Maresca will remain as the Chelsea coach even if the Blues miss out on the Champions League spot

The Stamford Bridge outfit occupy fifth position on the Premier League standings, just on goal difference ahead of Aston Villa

The Blues have a chance of winning silverware in Maresca's first season as head coach, having advanced to the Conference League final

Chelsea have decided to stick with Enzo Maresca as head coach, whether or not they miss out on Champions League qualification.

The Blues currently lie fifth on the Premier League table, which would be enough to secure a return to Europe's elite club competition next season.

Maresca's side are ahead of sixth-placed Aston Villa on goal difference, while Nottingham Forest are just a point behind in seventh.

Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea. Photo: Linnea Rheborg.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea face tough matches against Manchester United and Forest in their final two league matches, but know victories will see them return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2022-2023 season.

Head coach Maresca admitted earlier this year that the club's target was to secure a return to the Champions League.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Chelsea's owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, have decided to keep faith with the tactician, even if they fall short of the target.

His predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino, left the club after one season in charge, having finished sixth last season, but the Argentine had been appointed on an initial two-year deal.

Chelsea could also secure silverware in Maresca's first season as head coach, with the Blues having advanced to the Conference League final.

They will take on the Spanish side Real Betis in the final in the Polish city of Wroclaw on May 28.

Earlier in May, Maresca claimed that winning the tournament would show that Chelsea were 'back', with the Italian suggesting the achievement would help to build a 'winning mentality' in his team.

The final comes just 19 days before Chelsea will play their first match at FIFA's expanded Club World Cup in the United States, with international matches scheduled between, per the Daily Mail.

Jackson refuses to apologise to teammates

Meanwhile, striker Nicolas Jackson has refused to apologise to his teammates after he was shown a straight red card in Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

The 23-year-old Senegalese forward was dismissed after a VAR review determined he elbowed Newcastle defender Sven Botman during an aerial challenge.

Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea during a Premier League match against Liverpool. Photo: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The red card came in the first half and left Chelsea playing with 10 men for the majority of the game, a key factor in their defeat that hurts their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Chelsea not ready for new striker

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has defended the Premier League club’s decision not to sign a new striker.

The London club have been heavily linked with Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.

The Blues, who have struggled with goal-scoring consistency this season, opted against bringing in a marquee forward in the last two transfer windows.

