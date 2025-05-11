Chelsea could miss out on a UEFA Champions League spot following their loss to Newcastle United at St. James' Park

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are still in the race for a top-5 finish, setting up an exciting final two league matches for the respective teams

Nigerian football legend Mikel Obi had stated that a striker like Nicolas Jackson cannot win Chelsea trophies

Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park has plunged their UEFA Champions League qualification hopes into uncertainty.

The Blues were plagued by defensive errors and a lack of cutting edge in attack, leaving Enzo Maresca’s side struggling to secure a top-five Premier League finish.

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has repeatedly pointed to striker Nicolas Jackson’s inconsistent finishing as a critical factor affecting the club's performance this season.

The Senegalese also ended his season having received a red card against the Magpies, as he will miss out on their final two league games.

Mikel’s scrutiny of Jackson began early in the season after Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The club legend, who won two Premier Leagues, four FA Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League titles, has been a staunch critic of the forward, Ai Score reports.

The former Nigerian international argued that Chelsea lacked a clinical striker to compete at the highest level.

Right at the start of the season, after the Blues lost 2-0 to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, Mikel said:

""You need a striker who knows how to hit a ball in the back of the net. That’s what we don’t have.

"I know I talk so much about it, and sometimes I sound like I disrespect him, but I don’t disrespect him. I think we need a top striker who can get us goals. To get a striker who scores goals.

"Jackson, yes, he does a little bit here and there, but we need a top striker like we did back in our day. Didier Drogba. We knew if you give him two or three chances he will score one."

Jackson fires back at Mikel

On August 26, following Chelsea's 6-2 win over Wolves, Jackson blasted the former midfielder, writing on his Instagram 'shut up.

In response, Mikel said:

"I really like the guy as a football player. If he plays well, I will praise him. If there’s something to be said about him, where he needs to improve, I will definitely say it.

"If he scores every week and tells me to shut up I’ll take that."

"I’ve always said what I’ve said about Nicolas Jackson. He is a good player, there is not once I have ever said he is a bad player. The only criticism is that his finishing needs to be much better. In terms of giving us what we want, being in the right place at the right time, he does for the team."

In September, Jackson scored a first-half brace against West Ham United in their 3-1 win, and Mikel acknowledged the forward's improvement.

The former Stoke City captain said, per All Nigeria Soccer:

"I said what everyone was thinking, but didn’t voice out. I came out and said it, and now he’s shutting everyone up—not just me, but all his critics.

"Credit to Nicolas Jackson. He’s handling it really well, especially mentally, by accepting the criticism and doing something about it.

"Some young players might hear those words and crumble, but Jackson took it onboard and acted on it.

"He’s improving. He’s scoring goals, playing well, and his link-up play has significantly improved. He’s been absolutely fantastic."

"It’s amazing to see that Nicolas Jackson is taking what I say on board and improving. People were telling me I’ve created a monster of a striker, that’s what I want. We have to improve and that’s exactly what he’s doing right now."

In January, Mikel disclosed that he does not think Jackson can get the club over the line in terms of winning the title.

The 38-year-old stated that the London club have continued to create chances, but not clinical in front of goal. He said:

"We are creating chances, we are still playing well, we are still doing the right things but we’re not clinical enough, we’re not scoring goals.

"We’ve talked about getting another top, top striker who can win us these kinds of games, difficult games where if Nicolas Jackson is not firing on all cylinders, you can give him a rest and then get someone else to come into the team and try to win us games and score goals.

"He (Jackson) is not scoring enough, he puts himself in the right positions and then isn’t finishing, he doesn’t score enough. He’s not a striker who’s going to get us top 4 or win us titles, he’s not that striker, I don’t think he can get us over the line, he’s good on the ball and link up, but he’s not scoring enough."

"Nicolas Jackson needs to get back to scoring goals and obviously tell me to shut up again but we start winning games again."

"Start scoring and tell me to shut up again!"

Nkunku to leave Chelsea?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Christopher Nkunku is reportedly set to leave Chelsea this summer, just two seasons after his highly anticipated arrival from RB Leipzig.

This surprising development could be the spark that ignites Chelsea’s long-pursued move for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

